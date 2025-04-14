ABC News Says Shapiro Arsonist 'Previously Expressed Disdain for Democrats'
AOC Explains Why Illegals Shouldn't File Taxes and It's All TRUMP'S FAULT
Stephen Miller Takes Liberal Liars in the Media to School

HBO Confirms 'Harry Potter' Show Casting That Has Some Fans Crying 'Riddikulus'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 14, 2025
AP Photo/Tamara Lush

This writer loves, and has always loved, all things Harry Potter.

She was even looking forward to the HBO adaptation of the series because this gives the showrunners a chance to include things from the books that didn't make it into the movies. But now that a partial cast list has been released, Harry Potter fans are concerned:

Advertisement

Nick Frost as Hagrid is good casting.

John Lithgow is a great actor, but he's getting up there -- can he make it through several years of filming a series?

Paapa Essiedu as Snape? No.

It was for fans, but -- like all IPs -- the Left has to ruin everything it touches.

Cope and seethe. We all saw how well the protest over the Hogwarts: Legacy video game went. It passed $1 billion in sales.

Advertisement

This would've been brilliant casting.

Spoiler alert -- Snape a hero of the series. That's why.

The 'look how racist this is' think-pieces are already being written.

Very interesting.

On the other hand, we should probably watch it just to tick off all the trans activists screaming about working with J.K. Rowling.

Congrats to J.K. Rowling on her promotion to 'head of transphobia.'

Advertisement

It seems so out of place.

Yeah, it's going to be hard to see other actors playing roles when the movies are so beloved. But the casting of Snape is deliberately bad.

They're already whining about it.

TRUTH.

The series is set to release in 2027. We'll see what happens.

Tags: HARRY POTTER HBO J.K. ROWLING TELEVISION

