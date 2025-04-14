HBO Confirms 'Harry Potter' Show Casting That Has Some Fans Crying 'Riddikulus'

This writer loves, and has always loved, all things Harry Potter.

She was even looking forward to the HBO adaptation of the series because this gives the showrunners a chance to include things from the books that didn't make it into the movies. But now that a partial cast list has been released, Harry Potter fans are concerned:

HBO has just confirmed the first 6 cast members for the ‘HARRY POTTER’ TV series:



• Nick Frost as Hagrid

• John Lithgow as Dumbledore

• Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

• Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

• Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

• Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall pic.twitter.com/RlsQ78N5bh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 14, 2025

Nick Frost as Hagrid is good casting.

John Lithgow is a great actor, but he's getting up there -- can he make it through several years of filming a series?

Paapa Essiedu as Snape? No.

Anyone who would’ve liked this Snape casting hates J. K. Rowling.



Anyone who still likes J. K. Rowling hates race-swapping characters.



Everyone is tired of reboots/remakes in general.



… who is this for? 🤨 — Huff (@Huff4Congress) April 14, 2025

It was for fans, but -- like all IPs -- the Left has to ruin everything it touches.

Any adult actor still working with JKR is a supporter in my book. I don’t care if it’s ‘just work’, she profits from it, and that money goes straight to anti-LGBTQIA+ causes. Enough is enough. — Fangirl For Life. (@SeniorFangirl0) April 14, 2025

Cope and seethe. We all saw how well the protest over the Hogwarts: Legacy video game went. It passed $1 billion in sales.

Adam Driver should have been Snape. pic.twitter.com/1fuKRXDRPv — Ryan (@RCAM_Media) April 14, 2025

This would've been brilliant casting.

Paapa Essiedu should not have been cast Severus Snape in the Harry Potter TV series.



Why not focus on expanding actual black characters like Dean Thomas, Angelina Johnson, Lee Jordan or Kingsley Shacklebolt? pic.twitter.com/VMI5y8KXce — Goat Herder 101 🐐 (@BillyGoat838) April 14, 2025

Spoiler alert -- Snape a hero of the series. That's why.

They should’ve casted Essiedu as Shacklebolt. Maybe expand the already existing black characters they have. Can’t wait to see Harry’s dad bully Snape and it’s going to come off a different way 😂 — Lohvo (@LocalWvlf) April 14, 2025

The 'look how racist this is' think-pieces are already being written.

So they are making the bad guy black? Interesting.



(Until we know where Snape's real intentions lie) — The Lost Library (@HystoryUnsolved) April 14, 2025

Very interesting.

On the other hand, we should probably watch it just to tick off all the trans activists screaming about working with J.K. Rowling.

i wish them all a rotten decade of work fielding questions about their decision to work with the head of transphobia https://t.co/slgEpxt4dF — nathan (@__Nathan) April 14, 2025

Congrats to J.K. Rowling on her promotion to 'head of transphobia.'

They got everyone else right but deliberately went with the most ill fitting casting for Snape. Won't be watching. Snape is a major character & his look is distinct. No excuses like Hermione which still had no ground to stand on. https://t.co/cGpPbNynzD — Golden Swordsman (@SwordsmanKnight) April 14, 2025

It seems so out of place.

Yeah, it's going to be hard to see other actors playing roles when the movies are so beloved. But the casting of Snape is deliberately bad.

Cue the obsessive trans rights nutters attempting to banish these actors, all in the name of inclusivity https://t.co/6mrslodmVp — Friends Of Wings (@FOWingsScot) April 14, 2025

They're already whining about it.

Can I be real for a minute.



John Lithgow is the weirdest choice out of all of these.



Snape is the funniest cause of all the implications. https://t.co/JsOTrLwB9X — The One Nerd (@The_One_Nerd) April 14, 2025

TRUTH.

The series is set to release in 2027. We'll see what happens.