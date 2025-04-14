Trump White House to PBS & NPR: 'You're Cut Off!'—Slashes $1.1B, Cites Big Time Bias

Vaughn P. Drake, the Oldest Known Pearl Harbor Survivor, Dies at 106
justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on April 14, 2025
Pool via AP

It appears President Trump is ready to follow through with pulling funds from public broadcasting. It's about time. It's become a cesspool of Leftist dorks.

WASHINGTON — The White House has begun to notify Congress of its request to eliminate “all” public broadcasting funding and codify foreign aid cuts identified by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, The Post has learned.

Major proposed clawbacks in the so-called “rescissions” plan include $1.1 billion appropriated for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides funds to PBS and National Public Radio, and $8.3 billion from USAID.

A memo drafted by White House budget director Russ Vought — and requested by GOP congressional leaders — accuses CPB of a “lengthy history of anti-conservative bias” and cites “waste, fraud, and abuse” at USAID.

Formal transmission of the plan to lawmakers will start a 45-day clock for the Republican-held House and Senate to either adopt or reject the blueprint, which the White House believes will pass — unlike President Trump’s 2018 rescission plan, which failed by one vote in the Senate.

Let's get this show on the road.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That about sums it up.

When Trump makes Canada the 51st state, he can take care of that. Hang tight!

Truer words were never spoken.

It can't happen soon enough!

Don't go away mad, just go away.

No American with brains should be.

This is exactly what America voted for.

Trump tasked DOGE with saving Americans money. That is exactly what they are doing.

It's music to our ears.

It's propaganda for Democrats at this point. Taxpayers shouldn't support that trash.

