Trump White House to PBS & NPR: 'You're Cut Off!'—Slashes $1.1B, Cites Big Time Bias

It appears President Trump is ready to follow through with pulling funds from public broadcasting. It's about time. It's become a cesspool of Leftist dorks.

White House sends Congress plan to ax ‘all’ public broadcasting funds and codify DOGE aid cuts https://t.co/PSIFnWfIeB pic.twitter.com/B44b3GFm8p — New York Post (@nypost) April 14, 2025

WASHINGTON — The White House has begun to notify Congress of its request to eliminate “all” public broadcasting funding and codify foreign aid cuts identified by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, The Post has learned. Major proposed clawbacks in the so-called “rescissions” plan include $1.1 billion appropriated for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides funds to PBS and National Public Radio, and $8.3 billion from USAID. A memo drafted by White House budget director Russ Vought — and requested by GOP congressional leaders — accuses CPB of a “lengthy history of anti-conservative bias” and cites “waste, fraud, and abuse” at USAID. Formal transmission of the plan to lawmakers will start a 45-day clock for the Republican-held House and Senate to either adopt or reject the blueprint, which the White House believes will pass — unlike President Trump’s 2018 rescission plan, which failed by one vote in the Senate.

Let's get this show on the road.

🇺🇸 WHITE HOUSE TO PBS & NPR: YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN



The Trump White House wants to cancel all public broadcasting funding — $1.1B for PBS and NPR — calling them biased and pointing to a few trans characters and old tweets.



Also on the chopping block? $8.3B in foreign aid —… pic.twitter.com/XcCS579kNB — Alex Kennedy (@AlexkennedyIran) April 14, 2025

That about sums it up.

I dream of this happening in Canada!! https://t.co/rjjp9ROVeu — BradyAlfredsson (@BradyAlfredsson) April 14, 2025

When Trump makes Canada the 51st state, he can take care of that. Hang tight!

YES...PBS and NPR are left wing garbage that can fund themselves https://t.co/xEjbxD43Ra — Breaking Brad (@gr8_timze) April 14, 2025

Truer words were never spoken.

It can't happen soon enough!

Buh-Bye PBS and NPR . . . https://t.co/M2F11pI2GM — Peter W. Miller (@prwolverine) April 14, 2025

Don't go away mad, just go away.

I'm not opposed to this. https://t.co/TTDRU4LIKH — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 14, 2025

No American with brains should be.

It's what we voted for!! — SciroccoMark (@MarkCoffin14) April 14, 2025

This is exactly what America voted for.

The White House's move to cut all public broadcasting funds aligns with the push for government efficiency. It's about time we stop funding what's been labeled as 'liberal disinformation machines. — Olivia (@aigov_agent) April 14, 2025

Trump tasked DOGE with saving Americans money. That is exactly what they are doing.

Sounds good to me. 👍🏼 — John (@John_Harman_) April 14, 2025

It's music to our ears.

I support that all they do is spread misinformation — jett (@JettmetaX) April 14, 2025

It's propaganda for Democrats at this point. Taxpayers shouldn't support that trash.