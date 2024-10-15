'James Carville POOPED His Pants': List of 10 Signs of Democratic Desperation Is Brutally HILARIOUS

If you've been paying any attention to the Kamala Harris campaign these past couple of weeks you may have noticed quite a bit of crashing and burning going on. We suppose it's not easy running a fake candidate with a fake track record with nothing but fake ideas and fake policies who chose a fake vp candidate for her fake campaign but still ... this has been going SO wrong for Kamala.

And at JUST the right time.

Knock ALL the wood. Every little bit of it laying around ... yes, this editor is superstitious.

All of that being said, Twitchy favorite @CynicalPublius put together a pretty damn funny post highlighting how he can tell Democrats are getting desperate in these last few weeks before the election.

Take a look:

Ten Signs of Democrat Desperation:



1. Kamala has abandoned her “joyfully hide in the basement” strategy and is suddenly taking on substantive interviews.



2. One of those interviews is on the Democrats’ arch-nemesis network, Fox.



3. Kamala is offering $20k “forgivable loans”… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 15, 2024

His post continues:

3. Kamala is offering $20k “forgivable loans” (aka bribes) to black men to vote for her. 4. In unison, the Democrat/Media Complex is questioning Trump’s age and health. 5. Harris and Walz both claim Trump will use the U.S. Army to round up Democrats and put them in concentration camps. 6. News articles are everywhere from Democrat Party insiders telling everyone to “ignore the polls.” 7. James Carville pooped his pants. 8. If you go to Kamala’s X feed right now, 4 of the first 7 posts are direct appeals to black voters, usually the Democrat Party’s most reliable voting bloc. 9. Tim Walz cosplayed being a rural white guy who likes guns, and he did it in his home state, usually a reliable Democrat enclave. 10. They actually wheeled out the desiccated husk of Bill Clinton to campaign for Kamala. ____________________________________ Trump is going to win. The only question is how historic the margin of victory will be.

From his post to God's ears.

And while his entire list is spot freaking on, we legit laughed out loud about James Carville pooping his pants. While we're pretty sure that's fairly normal for Carville these days, that was perfection.

Don't underestimate TDS. Millions would vote for Hitler over Trump saying he would be more Hitler than Hitler. They would truly believe that. That's how deranged they are. So, vote Republican to defeat these voluntarily insane people. — Wardaddy (@Wardaddy1943) October 15, 2024

Eh ...

The things I listed show that TDS is no longer enough. They would not be doing these things if it were. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 15, 2024

Yup. If Democrats thought Trump hate and TDS were enough they would continue hiding Kamala in the basement until election day. But since they've trotted her out for interviews, even on Fox News, that tells us they're worried.

And that brings this editor so much joy. HEY LOOK, Kamala's campaign DID bring someone joy but not in the way they wanted it to.

Isn't it ironic, don't you think?

