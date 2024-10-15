'We Can Keep GOING'! Chris Rufo Drops Even MORE Instances of 'Significant Plagiarism' From Kamala and WOW

It's official, Kamala Harris has never had a single thought or idea of her own. Seriously. We knew she was a fake candidate, we knew she was running a fake campaign, we knew she had picked a fake of a running mate but holy Hell, we had no idea just how deep her 'fakeness' went.

No wonder she's relied on powerful men to help her move up the career ladder for all of these years.

She's truly an empty vessel stealing ideas and even the written word from other smarter people and Christopher Rufo isn't about to let her off the hook, even a little bit. Perhaps the New York Times shouldn't have accused him of being 'racist' for noticing she plagiarizes?

Here's MORE:

MORE PLAGIARISM: This is a seventh instance of significant plagiarism by Kamala Harris. She copied the language verbatim from a California government website, substituting a single word, rather than paraphrasing it or putting it in quotations. We can keep this going for a while. pic.twitter.com/yHONocMSBh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 15, 2024

From a California government website.

Wow.

Shameless. And gosh, you'd think her editor(s) and publisher would have noticed her content wasn't original, right?

But the New York Times told me this isn’t significant enough so we should just ignore the “Conservatives seizing” on this and move on… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 15, 2024

Heh.

This is literally grade school level plagiarism… “Ooooo! I’ll just copy all this stuff, change a few words, and the teacher will never know.” — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) October 15, 2024

We keep making jokes about her speeches sounding like a kid in high school doing a book report who didn't bother to read the book. That may be more accurate than we realized.

The drip of Kamala's plagiarism examples is far more entertaining than her word-salad campaign speeches, don't you think? — Laurie (@laurieinri) October 15, 2024

I changed my mind. I want to see a second debate where Kamala is asked about this by Trump. — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) October 15, 2024

Let's hope Bret Baier asks her about it ...

Why should we be surprised? She copied Trump's policies and just repeated the same lines over and over again at her rallies. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 15, 2024

Buh-buh-buh-bingo.

Except that whole legalizing weed and giving out free money 'plan' that Kamala came up with to buy votes from black men. No, we're not making that up ... not even a little bit.

I wish she would plagiarize the Constitution too — Todd Peterson (@toddamtrib) October 15, 2024

There ya' go.

Way to turn a negative into a positive.

