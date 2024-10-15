'We Can Keep GOING'! Chris Rufo Drops Even MORE Instances of 'Significant Plagiarism' From Kamala and WOW

Jake Tapper & Margaret Brennan Stunned by the Receipts! Trump on Top!
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

It's official, Kamala Harris has never had a single thought or idea of her own. Seriously. We knew she was a fake candidate, we knew she was running a fake campaign, we knew she had picked a fake of a running mate but holy Hell, we had no idea just how deep her 'fakeness' went.

No wonder she's relied on powerful men to help her move up the career ladder for all of these years.

She's truly an empty vessel stealing ideas and even the written word from other smarter people and Christopher Rufo isn't about to let her off the hook, even a little bit. Perhaps the New York Times shouldn't have accused him of being 'racist' for noticing she plagiarizes?

Here's MORE:

From a California government website.

Wow.

Shameless. And gosh, you'd think her editor(s) and publisher would have noticed her content wasn't original, right?

Heh.

Sam J.
We keep making jokes about her speeches sounding like a kid in high school doing a book report who didn't bother to read the book. That may be more accurate than we realized.

Let's hope Bret Baier asks her about it ...

Buh-buh-buh-bingo.

Except that whole legalizing weed and giving out free money 'plan' that Kamala came up with to buy votes from black men. No, we're not making that up ... not even a little bit.

There ya' go.

Way to turn a negative into a positive.

