Legit INSULTING! Kamala and Dems Just DISRESPECTED Every Single Black Man in America with Their New Plan

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Marton

Kamala Harris has a 'black man' problem, and no, it's not THAT sort of problem. Hey, don't feel bad, with her history we don't blame you for boing 'there' in your brain but no no, her black man problem has to do with her campaign.

And how much they hate her and her campaign.

They even brought in Barack Obama to shame the 'brothas' into supporting and voting for her BUT from the looks of what Kamala shared last night, that did not have the results they were hoping for.

So being Democrats, they took their disrespect of black Americans to the next level with this plan for 'black men'.

No really.

Look:

Wow. That is legit insulting, disrespectful, and racist AF. Oh, the making weed legal thing was super rad, Kamala. Totally.

Obama is still trying to convince black men they should vote for her:

The photo-ops of Kamala standing with a bunch of black men is a nice touch, Democrats. Still really desperate and insulting but way to really lean into this. Oh, and who knew legalizing weed would be a tool for black men to build wealth.

Gawd, how can any black American stand these people?!

It's gross.

And tells us exactly how DESPERATE Team Kamala has become. Trump may not win the black vote (ok, at this rate he might) BUT he is winning that demo over in ways we've never seen with other Republican candidates.

Hispanics and yes, even white women as well.

Americans are tired of the hate and division Democrats bring to the table. They're tired of being told how awful their country is, and how they should all feel bad for having good lives. No more, it's time for leadership that loves this country AND her people MORE than being woke, pushing division, promoting racism, and ultimately shaming Americans for being proud of their country.

Black men should tell Kamala to shove her plan where the sun don't shine. Sideways even.

Tags: BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

