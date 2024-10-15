Legit INSULTING! Kamala and Dems Just DISRESPECTED Every Single Black Man in America with Their New Plan

Kamala Harris has a 'black man' problem, and no, it's not THAT sort of problem. Hey, don't feel bad, with her history we don't blame you for boing 'there' in your brain but no no, her black man problem has to do with her campaign.

Advertisement

And how much they hate her and her campaign.

They even brought in Barack Obama to shame the 'brothas' into supporting and voting for her BUT from the looks of what Kamala shared last night, that did not have the results they were hoping for.

So being Democrats, they took their disrespect of black Americans to the next level with this plan for 'black men'.

No really.

Look:

Black men deserve a president who cares about making their lives better. pic.twitter.com/cUCdsvvYZ6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 15, 2024

Wow. That is legit insulting, disrespectful, and racist AF. Oh, the making weed legal thing was super rad, Kamala. Totally.

Obama is still trying to convince black men they should vote for her:

.@KamalaHarris has a plan that will lift up Black men and their families. She's laid out some ways to give Black men the tools to build wealth, achieve financial freedom, and lower costs. Read the plan: https://t.co/bcAqhVgGc3 https://t.co/KBWMe2AOgg — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 14, 2024

The photo-ops of Kamala standing with a bunch of black men is a nice touch, Democrats. Still really desperate and insulting but way to really lean into this. Oh, and who knew legalizing weed would be a tool for black men to build wealth.

Gawd, how can any black American stand these people?!

Welcome to America, a country with a presidential candidate who is offering one million forgivable loans exclusively to people of a specific skin color... https://t.co/o3rKGoRXJa — Amala Ekpunobi (@amalaekpunobi) October 15, 2024

It's gross.

And tells us exactly how DESPERATE Team Kamala has become. Trump may not win the black vote (ok, at this rate he might) BUT he is winning that demo over in ways we've never seen with other Republican candidates.

Hispanics and yes, even white women as well.

Americans are tired of the hate and division Democrats bring to the table. They're tired of being told how awful their country is, and how they should all feel bad for having good lives. No more, it's time for leadership that loves this country AND her people MORE than being woke, pushing division, promoting racism, and ultimately shaming Americans for being proud of their country.

Black men should tell Kamala to shove her plan where the sun don't shine. Sideways even.

=======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

FLAWLESS VICTORY! Chris Rufo Takes the NYT APART for Poo-Poo'ing Kamala's Plagiarism, Calling HIM Racist

LET'S GOOOOO! MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Breaking Down Kamala Harris’s Decline In Popularity Is GLORIOUS

Bro, Take the L! Mark Hamill Just Accidentally Campaigned FOR Trump/Vance and LOL We Are Here FOR IT

WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and Kamala's Southern Border (Watch)

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread

=======================================================================