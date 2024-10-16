HA! What Bret Baier Said About Kamala's Staff Trying to SHUT the Interview Down Makes It Even MORE Delish

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris sat down with Fox News' Bret Baier for an interview and it did not go well for her, like at all. Ok, so saying 'it did not go well for her' doesn't really do this train wreck justice ... dumpster fire maybe? FLAMING dumpster fire slammed into by two train wrecks maybe? Wait, we've got it. TWO nuclear-level flaming dumpster fires involved in a three-locomotive train wreck.

It was BAD.

So bad.

But what makes it hilarious is Bret giving some behind the scenes info, especially about Kamala's staff trying to SHUT THE INTERVIEW down.

HA HA HA HA HA

Seriously.

Watch:

WATCH: Bret Baier says Kamala's staff was urgently trying to end the Fox interview



"I'm talking, like four people, waving their hands like, 'It's gotta stop!" pic.twitter.com/bITnM8cCPo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 16, 2024

It's gotta stop.

Yes. THAT'S how bad it was. Delish, right? We told you!

After the interview ended pic.twitter.com/AYYN99vquW — Smitty 🇺🇸🦅 (@smithcps01) October 16, 2024

Who on Earth advised Kamala to do this? All we can assume is her internals must be HORRIFIC and for some reason they thought Bret wouldn't treat her like a traditional interview. He wasn't rude, he just didn't babysit her.

And she completely fell apart.

Kamala at the start of the debate and her at the end pic.twitter.com/Dtu3QwbNMs — Rodney holmes (@Rodneyorion) October 16, 2024

We see what he did there.

To be fair, if I worked for Kamala, I'd be throwing in the towel too. pic.twitter.com/0V4nYoUSji — Bow Hunter 🇺🇸 (@BowHunter247) October 16, 2024

And fin.

