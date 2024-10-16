J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
HA! What Bret Baier Said About Kamala's Staff Trying to SHUT the Interview Down Makes It Even MORE Delish

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  7:50 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris sat down with Fox News' Bret Baier for an interview and it did not go well for her, like at all. Ok, so saying 'it did not go well for her' doesn't really do this train wreck justice ... dumpster fire maybe? FLAMING dumpster fire slammed into by two train wrecks maybe? Wait, we've got it. TWO nuclear-level flaming dumpster fires involved in a three-locomotive train wreck.

It was BAD.

So bad.

But what makes it hilarious is Bret giving some behind the scenes info, especially about Kamala's staff trying to SHUT THE INTERVIEW down.

HA HA HA HA HA

Seriously.

Watch:

It's gotta stop.

Yes. THAT'S how bad it was. Delish, right? We told you!

Who on Earth advised Kamala to do this? All we can assume is her internals must be HORRIFIC and for some reason they thought Bret wouldn't treat her like a traditional interview. He wasn't rude, he just didn't babysit her.

And she completely fell apart.

We see what he did there.

And fin.

=======================================================================

FOX NEWS KAMALA HARRIS BRET STEPHENS

