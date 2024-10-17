So Much REEE! LOL! Here Are the Top 10 Most EMBARRASSING Spins on Kamala's TRAIN WRECK Fox News Interview

Full transparency.

There are so many people on the Left trying to convince the masses that Kamala Harris didn't completely implode during her Fox News interview last night that we could easily include more than ten, and if we're being honest, the ones that are EXCEPTIONALLY embarrassing warrant their own stories today however, we did our best to go out and find the 'top' 10 from people you likely won't want to read an entire story about.

Don't get us wrong, they are super embarrassing and deserve to be here ...

Like JoJoFromJerz.

So when is Donald Trump going on Maddow? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 16, 2024

Probably when she invites him, Jo.

Heh.

But wait, there's more.

But on the tone, I have sat in the room for a number of interviews with VP Harris and they have been tough. I’ve never witnessed what I witnessed tonight though. The interviewer wasn’t themselves - instead he was rude, misleading and pulled questions straight out of a proverbial… — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) October 16, 2024

Her post continues:

The interviewer wasn’t themselves - instead he was rude, misleading and pulled questions straight out of a proverbial Trump/Vance press release.The best part is, VP’s response was simply to match his energy, stick to her why of the interview and not take the bait. <— this is what a President would do

Yes, it was all a plot between Trump, Vance, and Baier.

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow. Kamala Harris was flawless in that Fox News interview. She answered tough questions and discussed the issues. Could you image Trump sitting down with Jen Psaki or Rachel Maddow? It would be a disaster. A true masterclass from VP Harris. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 16, 2024

Flawless.

We know Harry is sorta dumb but man, this borders on something beyond dumb.

HOLY S**T, Kamala Harris unloads on Fox News' Bret Baier for trying to pull a fast one, and not playing the "enemy within" clip.



She's taking NO BULLS**T! 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kPzgQEhT2w — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 16, 2024

They pay this guy for posts like this.

Think about that for a minute.

Can’t stop thinking about what would have happened if Donald Trump went on MSNBC or CNN & was grilled as hard as Brett Baier just grilled Kamala Harris.



VP Harris answered every question. Thoughtfully. Logically. Presidentially. Kamala Harris showed how it’s done on Fox. Bravo. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) October 16, 2024

Vic, every time someone sits down with Trump to interview him they treat him that way and even far worse.

Fox host: Kamala Harris was fairly effective in her Fox interview pic.twitter.com/iF979mySZ9 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 16, 2024

Of course they're included ... they completely took Dana out of context and edited her video but you probably already figured that was the case.

Today on Fox:



Harris - gets grilled & had an adversarial hostile interview none like one Trump has ever experienced



Trump - has a town hall of prescreened Trump supporting women with nothing but praise for him.



Harris won over more voters than Trump today via Fox. — Matt Walton, M.Ed (@Matt4VA) October 17, 2024

Yeah, no.

Not even close.

And of course, Rubin shared the BS from Kamala HQ:

Trump is going to lose it when he realizes she did so well https://t.co/KSYHwScGsE — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 16, 2024

Nah, he's too busy laughing.

Had to include this one ...

The problem with Fox like all MAGA is they are cut off from reality and Mable to confront someone who does play inside their disinformation sandbox . It’s why she ran circles around him. Trump will be furious — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 16, 2024

She's sort of like a half brain so her two can count as one. That's fair, right?

There is not a single interviewer at Fox that would interrupt Trump the way that Baier constantly interrupts and argues with Harris. Would never happen in a single Fox interview of Trump. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 16, 2024

Couldn't have a list of dummies saying dumb stuff without Ron Filipkowski.

But the dumbest of all came from the one and only Rick 'Confederate Cooler' Wilson himself:

Kamala came to Fox to stack bodies. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 16, 2024

Her interview was terrible, but the spin after was even worse.

Impressive and not in a good way.

