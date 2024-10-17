So Much REEE! LOL! Here Are the Top 10 Most EMBARRASSING Spins on Kamala's TRAIN WRECK Fox News Interview

Bret Baier Treats Kamala Harris Like ANY Candidate Running for President and Joe...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on October 17, 2024
Twitchy

Full transparency.

There are so many people on the Left trying to convince the masses that Kamala Harris didn't completely implode during her Fox News interview last night that we could easily include more than ten, and if we're being honest, the ones that are EXCEPTIONALLY embarrassing warrant their own stories today however, we did our best to go out and find the 'top' 10 from people you likely won't want to read an entire story about.

Don't get us wrong, they are super embarrassing and deserve to be here ... 

Like JoJoFromJerz.

Probably when she invites him, Jo. 

Heh.

But wait, there's more.

Her post continues:

The interviewer wasn’t themselves - instead he was rude, misleading and pulled questions straight out of a proverbial Trump/Vance press release.The best part is, VP’s response was simply to match his energy, stick to her why of the interview and not take the bait. <— this is what a President would do

Yes, it was all a plot between Trump, Vance, and Baier. 

HA HA HA HA HA

Sam J.
Flawless.

We know Harry is sorta dumb but man, this borders on something beyond dumb.

They pay this guy for posts like this.

Think about that for a minute.

Vic, every time someone sits down with Trump to interview him they treat him that way and even far worse.

Of course they're included ... they completely took Dana out of context and edited her video but you probably already figured that was the case.

Yeah, no.

Not even close.

And of course, Rubin shared the BS from Kamala HQ:

Nah, he's too busy laughing.

Had to include this one ...

She's sort of like a half brain so her two can count as one. That's fair, right?

Couldn't have a list of dummies saying dumb stuff without Ron Filipkowski.

But the dumbest of all came from the one and only Rick 'Confederate Cooler' Wilson himself:

Her interview was terrible, but the spin after was even worse.

Impressive and not in a good way.

=======================================================================

