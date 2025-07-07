Report: Hamas Has Put a Bounty on American Aid Workers and Demands a Return of UNRWA

Early in June, Hamas and their allies in the media began attacking the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-backed organization that's delivering aid to Palestinians. They accused Israel of opening fire on people waiting for help, which was a lie.

In this writer's opinion, the attacks on GHF are rooted in the fact they do a better job than the UN agencies -- and the GHF aren't sympathetic to Hamas like the UN.

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distributed 1,940,400 meals in Gaza today.



GHF has delivered about 64,967,842 meals since it began operating on May 26. — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) July 7, 2025

This story makes her believe she's right, too:

SCOOP: Hamas Places Bounties on American Aid Workers, Demands UNRWA Returns Under Any Ceasefire Deal -- UN entities smearing American aid operations, bolstering Hamas, cable states https://t.co/j7BS4DTYMk — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) July 7, 2025

Wow.

Here's more from the Free Beacon:

Hamas has placed active bounties on American aid workers in Gaza and has demanded that the United States cease all humanitarian operations as a ceasefire condition, according to a State Department cable obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. Hamas, the State Department disclosed in a June 30 cable sent from the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, has 'formally placed bounties' on U.S. and Palestinian workers with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a joint U.S.-Israeli aid effort formed in February to replace the Hamas-friendly United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The bounties imperil 'Palestinian workers and the U.S. security contractors helping to protect the GHF distribution sites,' the cable reads. The cable, marked 'sensitive but unclassified,' confirms a Free Beacon report from June outlining Hamas’s plans to attack American aid distribution centers and pull the United States into direct conflict with Palestinian militant factions. The embassy sent the cable over the State Department’s internal system shortly before Hamas injured two American workers in a Saturday terror attack on a food distribution outpost in Gaza’s Khan Younis neighborhood.

And the Left sympathizes with Hamas.

Not a thing.

BREAKING: Hamas has placed bounties on American aid workers in Gaza and demanded the U.S. end all humanitarian ops as a ceasefire condition, per a State Dept. cable obtained by the Free Beacon.



Hamas is actively targeting Americans trying to help Palestinians. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/Wrradcj5lg — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 7, 2025

They don't want Palestinians to get help.

Hamas uses them as human shields and thrives off their suffering.

Absolutely transparent in their corruption — Lavinda (@Lavinda_77) July 7, 2025

Beyond transparent.

UNRWA should never be allowed back — Frankie - Laurent Fourier (@laurent_fourier) July 7, 2025

The UNRWA should be defunded.

Hey, @UN have you seen this.

The Terrorists in Gaza want their UN helpers back.

Dismantle @UNWRA they are complicit in acts of Terrorism and training of Terrorists. — Bryan Milham (@BryanMilham) July 7, 2025

The UN is just as corrupt and complicit.

Palestine is trying to kill Americans, as usual. https://t.co/F3Xo5bNily — Shoshana🦁🌞 (@Shoshana51728) July 7, 2025

And American Leftists -- including Democrats -- still defend Hamas.

