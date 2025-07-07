VIP
Democrats Have Created a Violent Monster They Can No Longer Control
Report: Hamas Has Put a Bounty on American Aid Workers and Demands a Return of UNRWA

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on July 07, 2025
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Early in June, Hamas and their allies in the media began attacking the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-backed organization that's delivering aid to Palestinians. They accused Israel of opening fire on people waiting for help, which was a lie.

In this writer's opinion, the attacks on GHF are rooted in the fact they do a better job than the UN agencies -- and the GHF aren't sympathetic to Hamas like the UN.

This story makes her believe she's right, too:

Wow.

Here's more from the Free Beacon:

Hamas has placed active bounties on American aid workers in Gaza and has demanded that the United States cease all humanitarian operations as a ceasefire condition, according to a State Department cable obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Hamas, the State Department disclosed in a June 30 cable sent from the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, has 'formally placed bounties' on U.S. and Palestinian workers with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a joint U.S.-Israeli aid effort formed in February to replace the Hamas-friendly United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The bounties imperil 'Palestinian workers and the U.S. security contractors helping to protect the GHF distribution sites,' the cable reads.

The cable, marked 'sensitive but unclassified,' confirms a Free Beacon report from June outlining Hamas’s plans to attack American aid distribution centers and pull the United States into direct conflict with Palestinian militant factions. The embassy sent the cable over the State Department’s internal system shortly before Hamas injured two American workers in a Saturday terror attack on a food distribution outpost in Gaza’s Khan Younis neighborhood.

And the Left sympathizes with Hamas.

Not a thing.

They don't want Palestinians to get help.

Hamas uses them as human shields and thrives off their suffering.

Beyond transparent.

The UNRWA should be defunded.

The UN is just as corrupt and complicit.

And American Leftists -- including Democrats -- still defend Hamas.

Tags:

FOREIGN POLICY GAZA HAMAS PALESTINIANS TERRORISM

