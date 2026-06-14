One Year Down, Eternity with Weiner’s Sloppy Seconds: Alex Soros & Huma’s Cringe Vampire Anniversary

Alex Soros must truly be self loathing. Why else would you post a photo of your wedding to celebrate your one year anniversary on X when everyone hates you? Plus, your wife, Huma Abedin, was besties with Hillary Clinton and the ex-wife of Anthony Weiner. Your whole life is a massive joke. Just enjoy your billions and keep it cute.

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One year down, forever to go. Happy first wedding anniversary. ❤️



Photo by @annieleibovitz pic.twitter.com/aRsMZTElUs — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) June 14, 2026

Gag.

First Anthony Weiner now Alex Soros



Hard to imagine worse taste in “men” https://t.co/emoo0pEPgE — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) June 14, 2026

Next up will be a serial killer, probably.

Heterosexual marriage is so beautiful ❤️ https://t.co/fgP5Op9RtO — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 14, 2026

Was ex-husband Anthony Weiner the Wedding photographer? Beautiful couple 🥹 https://t.co/E00ZtcCArE pic.twitter.com/LYawkdbWVv — Quality Learing Center (@QualityLearing_) June 14, 2026

Speaking of sick puppies.

Accurate.

If she doesn’t take your name bro, you’re the wife https://t.co/u7ZS8Y30vq — Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) June 14, 2026

It's all for show anyway.

Anniversary captions like “x years down, forever to go” make me picture an inmate scratching tally marks into concrete https://t.co/733VUJWRwP — Emma Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) June 14, 2026

It probably feels like dog years.

Broski married a pedophile sloppy seconds https://t.co/ScUAofP8K2 — Axerix (@Axerixing) June 14, 2026

These two just radiate newlywed bliss. https://t.co/iPB6GiLg2b — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) June 14, 2026

Child of the Corn vibe. https://t.co/0BBqPQxkw7 — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 14, 2026

All offense intended.

The beard and the weird https://t.co/obxGOrdFB3 — Roughneck Craftsman (@Roughestneck) June 14, 2026

Rich people be like “um yeah it might be a Sears-quality portrait but ANNIE LEIBOVITZ did it so yea” https://t.co/6AIveFHe8M — PapistAnCap (@PapistAncap) June 14, 2026

Has there ever been a less appealing couple? Her eyes look dead . https://t.co/JNiJZYWXP5 — Brenda (@BRENDA5000) June 14, 2026

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Have you seen her husband?

It's some small consolation that these terrible people all have fake pretend beard wives who obviously loathe them. https://t.co/91bTI4CdCs — Andy (@GetItQuietly) June 14, 2026

Also, it's crazy when the Left (Bernie and friends) talk about the evil billionaires, they never mention Soros.

This looks like a still photo from a vampire movie. https://t.co/Hnzb2ve8Gq — Identifies as a Pirate 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@BobGagliano) June 14, 2026

I hope they don’t spawn https://t.co/e8uDq9cmHM — Steve Priestap (@StevePriestap) June 14, 2026

This marriage is probably a sham. They probably never touch. Let's hope so, at least.

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