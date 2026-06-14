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One Year Down, Eternity with Weiner’s Sloppy Seconds: Alex Soros & Huma’s Cringe Vampire Anniversary

justmindy
justmindy | 2:52 PM on June 14, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Alex Soros must truly be self loathing. Why else would you post a photo of your wedding to celebrate your one year anniversary on X when everyone hates you? Plus, your wife, Huma Abedin, was besties with Hillary Clinton and the ex-wife of Anthony Weiner. Your whole life is a massive joke. Just enjoy your billions and keep it cute. 

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Gag.

Next up will be a serial killer, probably. 

Speaking of sick puppies.

Accurate.

It's all for show anyway.

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It probably feels like dog years. 

All offense intended.

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Have you seen her husband?

Also, it's crazy when the Left (Bernie and friends) talk about the evil billionaires, they never mention Soros

This marriage is probably a sham. They probably never touch. Let's hope so, at least. 

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ANTISEMITISM GEORGE SOROS X

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