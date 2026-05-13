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Chutzpah Level: Expert. Alex Soros Demands You Ignore His Dad's Jew-Hating Proxies

justmindy
justmindy | 11:40 AM on May 13, 2026
Twitter

Just watching this guy talk can make someone want to hurl, truly.

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Please! Alex's father has CAUSED anti-Semitism to ramp up, on purpose.

George Soros is a terrible person. That is what people hate.

Soros is proud of his destructive policies. He sees no need to defend them.

That's not hyperbole.

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justmindy
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George Soros has no conscience. 

Has to be.

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Alex loves to take pictures with all his Democrat 'pets'. It's so weird.

That's exactly the plan.

How does Alex even say this stuff with a straight face?

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Period.

That would be most helpful.

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ANTISEMITISM GEORGE SOROS HAMAS ISRAEL

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