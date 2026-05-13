Chutzpah Level: Expert. Alex Soros Demands You Ignore His Dad's Jew-Hating Proxies

Just watching this guy talk can make someone want to hurl, truly.

My father has been the target of antisemitism his whole life. It has only strengthened our resolve to stand against all forms of hate.



Proud that @OpenSociety is making a $30 million investment to build trust and solidarity across communities and keep people of all faiths safe. pic.twitter.com/NFoYHmkUrR — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) May 13, 2026

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Please! Alex's father has CAUSED anti-Semitism to ramp up, on purpose.

No one hates George Soros because he’s a Jew.



We hate George Soros because he’s a subversive Leftist who has damaged the entire world with his ideology and mass funding of politicians who love open borders. https://t.co/1fmDuVE77a — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarino) May 13, 2026

George Soros is a terrible person. That is what people hate.

What a pathetic deflection.



Rather than defending his record and confronting valid criticisms of the destructive policies he’s pushed across the West, he opts to run from accountability.



Disappointing. https://t.co/LR0YugcXa1 — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) May 13, 2026

Soros is proud of his destructive policies. He sees no need to defend them.

Your father is one of the most despicable human beings to ever exist. https://t.co/dOGGUuVl09 — HowlingYahu (@H_Rocket05) May 13, 2026

That's not hyperbole.

George Soros uses his Open Society Foundation to indirectly fund the anti Israel protests and encampments on college campuses.



For Alex Soros to now complain about his father being the "target of Antisemitism" is the textbook definition of the word "chutzpah." https://t.co/xP0thjK0eg — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 13, 2026

Your father was a Kapo who collaborated with the Nazis. When asked if he had any remorse, he said no and laughed. He has spent billions funding anti-Israel and pro-Islamic Republic of Iran organizations.



Now you, @AlexanderSoros, are carrying this legacy forward by funding… https://t.co/Kra4KDAHg2 — Bryan E. Leib (@BryanLeibFL) May 13, 2026

George Soros has no conscience.

Why did Open Society Foundations give $18 million to the Movement for Black Lives after it co-authored material praising the October 7 massacre?



Why fund the Sunrise Movement after it endorsed the Antifa linked Stop Cop City campaign, where activists are facing domestic… https://t.co/F0Ti5nuwy6 — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 13, 2026

Has to be.

George Soros is indeed Jewish and one of the richest men in the world. In World War II as a young man in his native Hungary, he helped the Nazis. He even admits this, calling it in one interview the best time of his life.



Soros made his money by shorting the British pound. He's… https://t.co/dSxXgLNxx9 pic.twitter.com/GmpUZ8xveI — The Real GOP 🇺🇸 (@TheRealGOP) May 13, 2026

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Alex loves to take pictures with all his Democrat 'pets'. It's so weird.

So this is how you plan to hide all the money going to Open Border Organizations. “We must admit Infinity Foreign Muslims into your country so we can help fight ‘Anti-Muslim’ hate.” Btw we will also help Infinity Illegal Aliens & Infinity Indians invade your country too. - Alex S https://t.co/iYvNe2pzah — Nas (@nasescobar316) May 13, 2026

By this he means investing in “Jews Against Israel” orgs and Muslim Brotherhood orgs who will also GOTV for socialist/communist politicians who will pass laws written by nonprofits he funded. https://t.co/6XrK2L35zU — 🇺🇸 Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) May 13, 2026

That's exactly the plan.

People don’t hate you and your dad because you’re Jewish, they hate you and your dad because you’re both evil and would be evil regardless of your ethnicity — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 13, 2026

Dude, f-cking stop it. You know darn well your father isn't suffering from antisemitism, he's CAUSING it. Learn the difference, smart boy. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) May 13, 2026

How does Alex even say this stuff with a straight face?

Yeah, nah. Kapo and son are a no go. — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) May 13, 2026

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You and your father are arsonists claiming to be firefighters. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 13, 2026

Period.

🤣🤣🤣

Your father helped the Nazis as a kid.

He’s done more damage to the US and American Jewry than any other person alive today.

He funds Hamas protests.

He funds prosecutors who refuse to charge criminals. — Henry 🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️ (@CaliZionist) May 13, 2026

You and your father are not Jewish. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 13, 2026

We don't need you to fight antisemitism. We just need you to stop funding it.https://t.co/8wm740YML0 — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 13, 2026

That would be most helpful.

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