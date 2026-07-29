Dem Senator Who Was Feeling Good About Graham Platner Is Now Feeling Good About Troy Jackson

Elizabeth Warren has made a couple of high profile Senate endorsements over the last week or two, and let's start by reminding everybody that the Massachusetts Democrat is an excellent judge of character:

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Elizabeth Warren on Graham Platner: "That's my kind of man." pic.twitter.com/sDXhnVzYRd — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 6, 2026

You know what happened next with that story.

The Maine Democrats shoved Platner out the door Biden-style and decided that they'd have to "save democracy" with a candidate other than the one voters chose in the primary. "No Kings" Democrat Troy Platner was then crowned as the Senate nominee in a massive display of irony.

Now Platner's replacement is Warren's kind of guy.

Elizabeth Warren on socialist Troy Jackson: “I’m feeling good about Troy Jackson… I was just there, day before yesterday, on the ground campaigning with Abdul El-Sayed…”

pic.twitter.com/JuwlNByY6a — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 28, 2026

Warren is also feeling good about the campaign of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.

If Jackson were to drop out for any reason we have no doubt that Warren would be "feeling good" about whoever was next up in the bullpen.

Was it a month ago or more like six weeks now, when she was gushing like that about Graham Platner? — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 29, 2026

LOL. @SenWarren was also a big fan of @grahamformaine. Safe to say she's a horrible judge of character. — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) July 28, 2026

At this point it's just safe to assume that anybody Warren endorses is a communist with some skeletons in their closets.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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