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Dem Senator Who Was Feeling Good About Graham Platner Is Now Feeling Good About Troy Jackson

Doug P. | 8:01 AM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Elizabeth Warren has made a couple of high profile Senate endorsements over the last week or two, and let's start by reminding everybody that the Massachusetts Democrat is an excellent judge of character:

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You know what happened next with that story.

The Maine Democrats shoved Platner out the door Biden-style and decided that they'd have to "save democracy" with a candidate other than the one voters chose in the primary. "No Kings" Democrat Troy Platner was then crowned as the Senate nominee in a massive display of irony

Now Platner's replacement is Warren's kind of guy. 

Warren is also feeling good about the campaign of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. 

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If Jackson were to drop out for any reason we have no doubt that Warren would be "feeling good" about whoever was next up in the bullpen. 

At this point it's just safe to assume that anybody Warren endorses is a communist with some skeletons in their closets. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN SENATE ABDUL EL-SAYED

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