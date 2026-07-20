Elizabeth Warren Puts Her Flawless Political Instincts Back to Work With MI Senate Endorsement

One of Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren's most prominent and notorious endorsements this year came when she put it all on the line for Graham Platner in Maine.

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Graham Platner's got the grit to fight for what’s right on behalf of Maine’s working families—not billionaires and giant corporations.



He’s inspired a grassroots movement to flip Maine, and I’m thrilled to endorse @grahamformaine for Senate. https://t.co/pe4Iylh0HP — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 19, 2026

Platner was "my kind of man," according to Warren, who apparently had a thing for guys facing sexual abuse allegations and had Nazi SS tattoos:

Elizabeth Warren on Graham Platner: "That's my kind of man." pic.twitter.com/sDXhnVzYRd — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 6, 2026

We all know how that story ended.

But Dances With Identity Theft remains confident in her endorsement prowess and has made this call in the Michigan U.S. Senate primary.

I’m endorsing @AbdulElSayed today—because he is THE fighter Michigan needs in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/skDxiNnEtw — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 20, 2026

That actually might come as good news... to El-Sayed's primary opponent.

Because you have such a good instinct. 😂 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 20, 2026

Like you endorsed this guy? You’re on a roll there, Pocahontas. pic.twitter.com/XacbewYoeE — PixieSS ☕️ (@pixiejss) July 20, 2026

Translated: I’m an Abdul kinda gal…..!!!! — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) July 20, 2026

It's worth noting that Warren initially endorsed Mallory McMorrow for Senate until she dropped out. Warren's really on a roll lately.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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