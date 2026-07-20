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Elizabeth Warren Puts Her Flawless Political Instincts Back to Work With MI Senate Endorsement

Doug P. | 10:46 AM on July 20, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One of Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren's most prominent and notorious endorsements this year came when she put it all on the line for Graham Platner in Maine. 

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Platner was "my kind of man," according to Warren, who apparently had a thing for guys facing sexual abuse allegations and had Nazi SS tattoos: 

We all know how that story ended.

But Dances With Identity Theft remains confident in her endorsement prowess and has made this call in the Michigan U.S. Senate primary. 

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That actually might come as good news... to El-Sayed's primary opponent.

It's worth noting that Warren initially endorsed Mallory McMorrow for Senate until she dropped out. Warren's really on a roll lately. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS ELIZABETH WARREN MICHIGAN SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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