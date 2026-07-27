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Headline on Maine's New Senate Candidate Perfectly Sums Up 'No Kings' Dems Who Are Saving Democracy

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on July 27, 2026
AngieArtist

Here's a story that we can do with a simple shot and chaser. 

Maine's new Democrat Senate candidate will oppose Republican Susan Collins the November midterm (unless the Dems decide he's also going to be too much of a liability or can't legally be on the ballot). Troy Jackson is also one of the "No Kings" Democrats who wants to "save democracy." 

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And now for the chaser.

Here's how the "No Kings" candidate was anointed. RNC Research put it perfectly. 


And all without Maine voters having a say

For lefties who want to "save democracy" and not have any kings they sure do a lot of undemocratic things when it comes to choosing candidates. Kamala Harris knows full well how that works. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE SUSAN COLLINS

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