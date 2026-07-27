Headline on Maine's New Senate Candidate Perfectly Sums Up 'No Kings' Dems Who Are Saving Democracy

Here's a story that we can do with a simple shot and chaser.

Maine's new Democrat Senate candidate will oppose Republican Susan Collins the November midterm (unless the Dems decide he's also going to be too much of a liability or can't legally be on the ballot). Troy Jackson is also one of the "No Kings" Democrats who wants to "save democracy."

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No Kings. No Oligarchs. No ICE. Mainers are fighting back. ✊🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vnB984Vc2I — Troy Jackson (@TroyJackson207) March 28, 2026

And now for the chaser.

Here's how the "No Kings" candidate was anointed. RNC Research put it perfectly.





And all without Maine voters having a say.

For lefties who want to "save democracy" and not have any kings they sure do a lot of undemocratic things when it comes to choosing candidates. Kamala Harris knows full well how that works.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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