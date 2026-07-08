Ditching Democracy: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN Hosts Dems Picking Power Over People to Replace Platner

Democrats sure do scream ‘democracy’ a lot. But they’re the first to abandon it when power is at stake. The Democrat Party has been fine with Graham Platner’s scandalous past, including his Nazi tattoo on his chest. They’ve justified or outright ignored it all. That was until he was accused of sexual assault by a Democrat. Now that Democrats fear they won’t beat Susan Collins for a Senate seat in Maine, out goes democracy. Republican Scott Jennings explained twice on CNN Tuesday why Democrats are stuck with Platner if they truly believe in democracy and the will of their voters.

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Here’s the first. (WATCH)

Amazed at how breezily the "party of democracy" is willing to subvert the will of their own voters to ditch Graham Platner. You made your bed, now lie in it. pic.twitter.com/ANbNVCG0eG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 8, 2026

Our Democracy™️ can’t survive if voters are allowed to pick their preferred candidate. — J (@UpNorth_Tory371) July 8, 2026

Democrats don’t trust their own voters, as they have demonstrated in the past.

Democrats have an aversion to primaries. They're not above tossing them out, or as 2024 showed us, skipping them entirely. Commenters remember.

How soon you forget 🤔 pic.twitter.com/T82ceRkQmQ — NW Temper (@Ecrow69) July 8, 2026

So if @grahamformaine drops out of the race, will @TheDemocrats just appoint @KamalaHarris to take his place in the general election? Maybe that will work out better for them this time! 😜😜😜 — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) July 8, 2026

there's a precedent: they did this with kamala. they're doing it again with graham. whatever definition you want to use for 'democracy' is fine, as long as it allows them to win the election

nothing else matters to them

it's not really a democracy. it's a farce — davi73tech (@davi73tech) July 8, 2026

It’s a farce carried out by force.

Here’s Jennings’ second explanation on CNN. (WATCH)

Let’s be completely honest about what happened here. Every single Democrat went out there and defended every other Graham Platner scandal until the wheels came off.



They only cared about one thing: poll numbers.



Now the numbers are bad, and they have no one to blame but… pic.twitter.com/Ta540SJcQa — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 8, 2026

They wholeheartedly rode that Platner momentum and were excited about it. Every red flag was ignored, deflected from and some were just dismissed.



Now they want to play surprised or shocked. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 8, 2026

A majority of democrats would still vote for Platner. They’re just afraid he can’t win. — Joey Warren (@joeywarren) July 8, 2026

Apparently, Democrats thought a Nazi could beat Collins but have their doubts about a Nazi rapist being able to pull it off. Out with democracy, in with whoever the party’s leaders pick.

Posters noticed that democracy has been kicked out of the conversation in favor of a focus on power instead.

every post I have seen from a democrat regarding Platner has been about regaining power in the Senate. Not one has talked about the people of Maine. It's because they don't care about the people, they only care about POWER. — Lisa Lehman (@lisa_lehman) July 8, 2026

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It’s only about Power to Democrats. Always. — J (@SpaceMtnDude) July 8, 2026

The Democrat Party loves preaching the ‘power of the people,’ but they’re perfectly okay with trampling on the will of the people if power is on the line.





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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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