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Ditching Democracy: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN Hosts Dems Picking Power Over People to Replace Platner

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:21 AM on July 08, 2026
Twitchy

Democrats sure do scream ‘democracy’ a lot. But they’re the first to abandon it when power is at stake. The Democrat Party has been fine with Graham Platner’s scandalous past, including his Nazi tattoo on his chest. They’ve justified or outright ignored it all. That was until he was accused of sexual assault by a Democrat. Now that Democrats fear they won’t beat Susan Collins for a Senate seat in Maine, out goes democracy. Republican Scott Jennings explained twice on CNN Tuesday why Democrats are stuck with Platner if they truly believe in democracy and the will of their voters.

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Here’s the first. (WATCH)

Democrats don’t trust their own voters, as they have demonstrated in the past.

Democrats have an aversion to primaries. They're not above tossing them out, or as 2024 showed us, skipping them entirely. Commenters remember.

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It’s a farce carried out by force.

Here’s Jennings’ second explanation on CNN. (WATCH)

Apparently, Democrats thought a Nazi could beat Collins but have their doubts about a Nazi rapist being able to pull it off. Out with democracy, in with whoever the party’s leaders pick.

Posters noticed that democracy has been kicked out of the conversation in favor of a focus on power instead.

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The Democrat Party loves preaching the ‘power of the people,’ but they’re perfectly okay with trampling on the will of the people if power is on the line.


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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SCOTT JENNINGS SENATE

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