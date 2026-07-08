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Scare Tactics: MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Agreed With Graham Platner That ‘Scandals’ Were Plot to Force Him Out

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:08 AM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Jen Psaki takes her MS NOW job of supporting and promoting her fellow Democrats very seriously. In June, she was doing her Democrat duty of dismissing Graham Platner’s scandals by trying to paint him as a victim. She echoed Platner’s ridiculous defense. Of course, more scandals have emerged since then, including a recent rape allegation.

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But last month, Psaki and Platner were trying to pass off the revealing of his horrific history as conspiratorial scare tactics by Republicans. (WATCH)

The truth is exactly what Platner is afraid of.

Posters are astonished at how many times Democrats were slapped upside the head by Platner’s problematic past but keep supporting him anyway.

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Democrats' focus has been beating Republican incumbent Senator Susan Collins. As soon as it looked like Platner couldn’t pull that off, Democrats quickly flipped a switch.

Commenters say that Democrats were going to let democracy play out as long as it netted a Senate seat. But they were fine with jettisoning democracy if they feared a loss.

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The Democrat elite did it to Bernie Sanders in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and then to Joe Biden in 2024. It stands to reason they’d do it to Platner as well.

Posters believe there’s no shortage of scandals left to hit Platner.

Well, speak of the Devil!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JEN PSAKI MSNBC SENATE SUSAN COLLINS

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