Scare Tactics: MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Agreed With Graham Platner That ‘Scandals’ Were Plot to Force Him Out

Jen Psaki takes her MS NOW job of supporting and promoting her fellow Democrats very seriously. In June, she was doing her Democrat duty of dismissing Graham Platner’s scandals by trying to paint him as a victim. She echoed Platner’s ridiculous defense. Of course, more scandals have emerged since then, including a recent rape allegation.

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But last month, Psaki and Platner were trying to pass off the revealing of his horrific history as conspiratorial scare tactics by Republicans. (WATCH)

June 10. Jen Psaki puts her “campaign operative hat on” to ask Platner if any other scandals are coming.



Platner says they’re “trying to scare me out of the race."



Psaki agrees: "That's certainly what they're trying to do."



They all ran cover. Until the moment they couldn’t. pic.twitter.com/e2d5lHRkuS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 7, 2026

They are trying to scare you out of the race by, wait for it, telling the truth. — Gilmer (@NeillTavernier) July 8, 2026

The truth is exactly what Platner is afraid of.

Posters are astonished at how many times Democrats were slapped upside the head by Platner’s problematic past but keep supporting him anyway.

“If only there were signs” 😆 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 7, 2026

It wasn't 18 yrs of having a Nazi tattoo.



It wasn't the first 6 accusations of assault.



It wasn't him fantasizing about raping home intruders ("Not in a gay way, but to show dominance" -Graham Platner).



But for some reason, this one stuck?



Polling must be looking bad... pic.twitter.com/CQsHLjxjiE — Winston Smith (@MWSmith6079) July 7, 2026

Psaki recognized the signs, but of course her job isn’t to report, it's to “put the campaign operative hat on” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 7, 2026

I'm just shocked at how quickly they all turned on him. Almost like they all were given a green light. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 7, 2026

Democrats' focus has been beating Republican incumbent Senator Susan Collins. As soon as it looked like Platner couldn’t pull that off, Democrats quickly flipped a switch.

Commenters say that Democrats were going to let democracy play out as long as it netted a Senate seat. But they were fine with jettisoning democracy if they feared a loss.

I am now wondering if the plan all along was to let him win the primary, with the plan to replace him with a candidate of their choice (who they knew could not win a primary) — Russell (@russell_m) July 7, 2026

"They all ran cover. Until the moment they couldn’t."



Or were told to stop.



Platner could easily be the distraction needed to get past the primaries, be bought off and removed so the party can sneak in who they want with out having to vet them in a public primary. — Sean 🇺🇸 Repeal the 17th 🇺🇸 NE3RD (@_sean_mcadam) July 7, 2026

Worked for Kamala — Silver Suntan (@Silver_Suntan) July 7, 2026

It is exactly what they did with Kamala



You would think the Dems would get tired of the rug pull every election cycle... but I guess there are enough kool-aid chugging true believers out there to keep it going. — Sean 🇺🇸 Repeal the 17th 🇺🇸 NE3RD (@_sean_mcadam) July 7, 2026

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The Democrat elite did it to Bernie Sanders in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and then to Joe Biden in 2024. It stands to reason they’d do it to Platner as well.

Posters believe there’s no shortage of scandals left to hit Platner.

There are plenty of scandals coming. pic.twitter.com/p9mHkuZi10 — Jim Jones (@RazzoMaximus) July 7, 2026

Exclusive: An ex-girlfriend of Senate candidate Graham Platner told The Post that he repeatedly removed protection without her consent during sex.



Lyndsey Fifield is the second woman this week to allege that Platner engaged in nonconsensual sexual conduct.… — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2026

Well, speak of the Devil!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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