NY Times' 'Me Too' Journo Explains Why the Platner Allegations Are 'D'ifferent ('but Trump' Alert!)

Despite all we've learned about Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, the Democrats continue to stand behind him while applying 50 SPF sunscreen so they don't get burned by the glaring hypocrisy.

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This is the kind of thing that will earn a candidate a pass if he's a Democrat (and who knows what else is on the way):

Kristen Soltis Anderson exposes the depth of Graham Platner's scandals:



“It’s not just about one time where he grabbed someone’s wrists… he took her and put her in a room and closed the door allegedly and would not let her out.” pic.twitter.com/Gl7H2WN2iv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2026

But of course there are many in the media, ironically some who were at the forefront of "me too" reporting, who are coming up with excuses for Platner. Here's one from the New York Times, who couldn't make it all about Trump fast enough:

WATCH: New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor – who wrote many of the #MeToo stories – DEFENDS Graham Platner and DISMISSES the allegations against him by @LyndseyFifield and other ex-girlfriends because they were not “abuse” and women saying they just “did not like what” they saw… pic.twitter.com/qMSSXa3XNU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2026

Here's the transcript, via Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck:

“Well, let’s talk about what they may or may not be willing to overlook the accusations against Graham Platner are not classic MeToo accusations. They’re not about a boss and a young female employee being subjected to sexual advances. They’re — they were mostly made in the context of consensual relationships. There are these, like, very sensational texts about sex. There are allegations from former girlfriends that are not — the way my colleagues reported them were not like classic abuse allegations. They were mostly like being his boyfriend gave me a view into him and I did not like what I saw. His character was scary. He had this Nazi tattoo. Et cetera.” “There was one allegation of crossing a line physically, but I think that means that these are pretty different accusations than, say, the one that — the ones that President Trump faced. And, of course, in the Access Hollywood tape, President Trump bragged about grabbing women against their will. And so I think it speaks to the kind of confusion of the long post MeToo moment in which, like, gender related accusations get bundled together. But they’re actually very different.”

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"There was one allegation of crossing a line physically." If a candidate has a "D" after his name he must get one free "crossing the line" pass, not to mention a casual dismissal of a Nazi tattoo.

The journo literally did the "That's 'D'ifferent" thing.

So much for believing all women. Well, it’s not as bad as the women say, so it’s okay because we have to win the seat. Then she pivots to Trump and says, well, they’re kind of different. You really can’t make this up. https://t.co/CVqGAZGlKl — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) June 10, 2026

Like we always say, you can't make this up, because these days you don't have to.

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