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NY Times' 'Me Too' Journo Explains Why the Platner Allegations Are 'D'ifferent ('but Trump' Alert!)

Doug P. | 9:25 AM on June 11, 2026
Meme

Despite all we've learned about Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, the Democrats continue to stand behind him while applying 50 SPF sunscreen so they don't get burned by the glaring hypocrisy. 

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This is the kind of thing that will earn a candidate a pass if he's a Democrat (and who knows what else is on the way): 

But of course there are many in the media, ironically some who were at the forefront of "me too" reporting, who are coming up with excuses for Platner. Here's one from the New York Times, who couldn't make it all about Trump fast enough: 

Here's the transcript, via Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck: 

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“Well, let’s talk about what they may or may not be willing to overlook the accusations against Graham Platner are not classic MeToo accusations. They’re not about a boss and a young female employee being subjected to sexual advances. They’re — they were mostly made in the context of consensual relationships. There are these, like, very sensational texts about sex. There are allegations from former girlfriends that are not — the way my colleagues reported them were not like classic abuse allegations. They were mostly like being his boyfriend gave me a view into him and I did not like what I saw. His character was scary. He had this Nazi tattoo. Et cetera.” 

“There was one allegation of crossing a line physically, but I think that means that these are pretty different accusations than, say, the one that — the ones that President Trump faced. And, of course, in the Access Hollywood tape, President Trump bragged about grabbing women against their will. And so I think it speaks to the kind of confusion of the long post MeToo moment in which, like, gender related accusations get bundled together. But they’re actually very different.”

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"There was one allegation of crossing a line physically." If a candidate has a "D" after his name he must get one free "crossing the line" pass, not to mention a casual dismissal of a Nazi tattoo

The journo literally did the "That's 'D'ifferent" thing. 

Like we always say, you can't make this up, because these days you don't have to.

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