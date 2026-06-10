Just Make the Recipes, Not the Raunch: Blue Apron Goes Full Gross for...
Chicken Coup at the VP Mansion: JD Vance’s Epic American-Made Coop Goes Viral
'Scum Attracts Scum': Data Republican Delivers a Truth Bomb Ratio to Graham Platner
Nothing Concerning Here: Platner Brushes Off Nazi Tattoo, Abuse, and Adultery in Cringey...
VIP
Will the REAL James Talarico Please Stand Up!? (Texas-Sized Flip-Flopping in Progress)
Jasmine Crockett Hijacks Grieving Metcalf Family’s Pain Insisting Black Women Suffer More...
Sarah McBride Mocks Nancy Mace Loss — Gets Reminded No Matter What, HE'S...
Elizabeth Warren's Take on Who Maine Democrats Chose Gets the Corrections it Was...
VIP
Karmelodramatic Response: Emotional Court TV Contributors Have Hard Time Accepting Anthony...
Blitzkrieg Opp: Graham Platner Wins Democrat Senate Primary and Credits ‘Love and Redempti...
VIP
Member of Parliament Says No Good Will Come From Sharing Video of Attempted...
Roseanne Barr Not Impressed With Rolling Stone's Wrap-Up Smear Against Spencer Pratt
VIP
Inclusionmaxxing So Hard You Invent the Muslim Lesbian Power Couple
Daily Beast: 'CBS News Veteran' Shreds ‘Brazen MAGA Slant’ of 60 Minutes

The Today Show's Spin on Platner's Tattoo Helps Explain 'Why People Rightfully Hate the Media'

Doug P. | 10:29 AM on June 10, 2026
meme

Now that Graham Platner has won the Democrat Senate nomination in Maine, the media's efforts to help him cover for his past will ramp up. We saw one example earlier today on MS NOW:

Advertisement

Now try to picture the absolute freakout that would be happening on that show if the Republicans had a Senate candidate with all of Platner's background, including a Nazi SS tattoo.

NBC's Today Show was also spotted stepping up to help try and soften the Democrat candidate's past and perhaps help spin any new information that comes to light: 

"Some say"? Really?

"Now, NBC News has not been able to verify The New York Times reporting on this story, but Platner has said that the accusations are politically motivated and in some cases, not true. Now, Platner also acknowledging that he was forced to cover up a tattoo that some say resembles a Nazi symbol. He said he got that tattoo while he was in the Marines and didn’t know the significance at the time.”

Recommended

'Scum Attracts Scum': Data Republican Delivers a Truth Bomb Ratio to Graham Platner
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Again, imagine yet another story from the media about this if Platner were a MAGA Republican.

There's a reason "some say" that, NBC...

Platner must be among the "some" who are saying because he had the tattoo covered up. 

When it comes to shameless media spin for Platner, we no doubt haven't seen anything yet. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Scum Attracts Scum': Data Republican Delivers a Truth Bomb Ratio to Graham Platner
Grateful Calvin
Chicken Coup at the VP Mansion: JD Vance’s Epic American-Made Coop Goes Viral
justmindy
Just Make the Recipes, Not the Raunch: Blue Apron Goes Full Gross for Pride
justmindy
Jasmine Crockett Hijacks Grieving Metcalf Family’s Pain Insisting Black Women Suffer More and WTF?! (Vid)
Sam J.
Sarah McBride Mocks Nancy Mace Loss — Gets Reminded No Matter What, HE'S Still Tim
justmindy
Irish Politicians Respond to Immigrant Stabbing Incident, You Wont Believe What They're Concerned About
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Scum Attracts Scum': Data Republican Delivers a Truth Bomb Ratio to Graham Platner Grateful Calvin
Advertisement