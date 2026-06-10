The Today Show's Spin on Platner's Tattoo Helps Explain 'Why People Rightfully Hate the Media'

Now that Graham Platner has won the Democrat Senate nomination in Maine, the media's efforts to help him cover for his past will ramp up. We saw one example earlier today on MS NOW:

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Scarborough tees up Platner with a softball, asks about his “so-called scandals."



“Give us a timeline of your struggles with PTSD."



The media's Platner Redemption Campaign is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/maLnIbZala — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2026

Now try to picture the absolute freakout that would be happening on that show if the Republicans had a Senate candidate with all of Platner's background, including a Nazi SS tattoo.

NBC's Today Show was also spotted stepping up to help try and soften the Democrat candidate's past and perhaps help spin any new information that comes to light:

Tuesday's 'Today' marked only the second time a morning or evening NBC newscast mentioned Graham Platner since last week's The New York Times article about Lyndsey Fifield.



Talk about vague when explaining it away: “But Platner has weathered a series of scandals, including the… pic.twitter.com/vnhgecTCRF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 9, 2026

"Some say"? Really?

"Now, NBC News has not been able to verify The New York Times reporting on this story, but Platner has said that the accusations are politically motivated and in some cases, not true. Now, Platner also acknowledging that he was forced to cover up a tattoo that some say resembles a Nazi symbol. He said he got that tattoo while he was in the Marines and didn’t know the significance at the time.”

Again, imagine yet another story from the media about this if Platner were a MAGA Republican.

“A tattoo that some say resembles a Nazi symbol.”



He’s told people it’s a Nazi tattoo for years, posted online about the iconography, and a long-teen ex-girlfriend says he referred to the tattooed emblem by its German name. It was worn by the SS unit that ran the death camps. https://t.co/2r3eGrTX2j — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 10, 2026

There's a reason "some say" that, NBC...

Some say Graham Platner's tattoo resembles a Nazi symbol because it's a literal Nazi death camp symbol https://t.co/hHmYYI5XDv — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 10, 2026

Platner must be among the "some" who are saying because he had the tattoo covered up.

"Some say resembles a Nazi Tattoo"?



This is why people rightfully hate the media. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) June 10, 2026

When it comes to shameless media spin for Platner, we no doubt haven't seen anything yet.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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