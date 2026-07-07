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Heavy Vetting: Scott Jennings Says Dems Scrutinized Graham Platner’s Past But Signed Off on Him Anyway

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:12 AM on July 07, 2026
Twitchy

Democrats would have you believe that Senate candidate Graham Platner of Maine was never vetted and that each emerging scandal is a shock to them. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says that’s bunk. He says Democrats researched Platner, saw his horrible past, and still gave their blessing on his run for the U.S. Senate.

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Jennings explains it all to CNN’s Anderson Cooper. (WATCH)

Democrats keep refusing to push back on ultra-radical candidates for fear of not regaining the House or Senate.

Posters are marveling that Democrats are okay with Platner’s Totenkopf tattoo but shudder at sexual allegations (but only if the accuser is a fellow party member).

Basically, that’s it.

Democrat Ro Khanna and others look ridiculous for trying to paint Platner’s troublesome past and subsequent Senate run as a ‘path to redemption’ story. (WATCH)

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‘Believe some women.’

Commenters say the Democrats’ internal polling for Platner and the amount of incoming cash must be diving.

If they’re going to replace him, the deadline is July 13.

Posters say there has to be even more scandals yet to break.

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The Democrat Party must convince Platner to drop out. But he may stay in the race to spite them. Even if he drops out, his most dedicated supporters could still pencil in his name as a write-in candidate. Splitting the Democrat Party vote greatly benefits Republican incumbent Susan Collins.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE POLLING SENATE SUSAN COLLINS

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