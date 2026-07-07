Heavy Vetting: Scott Jennings Says Dems Scrutinized Graham Platner’s Past But Signed Off on Him Anyway

Democrats would have you believe that Senate candidate Graham Platner of Maine was never vetted and that each emerging scandal is a shock to them. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says that’s bunk. He says Democrats researched Platner, saw his horrible past, and still gave their blessing on his run for the U.S. Senate.

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Jennings explains it all to CNN’s Anderson Cooper. (WATCH)

Democrats fully vetted Graham Platner, happily signed off on his incredibly disturbing history to win a Senate seat, and are only pretending to be shocked now because they can no longer rationalize the hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/jkp12Gwv16 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 7, 2026

Democrats keep refusing to push back on ultra-radical candidates for fear of not regaining the House or Senate.

Posters are marveling that Democrats are okay with Platner’s Totenkopf tattoo but shudder at sexual allegations (but only if the accuser is a fellow party member).

It is completely acceptable to run as a Democrat if you have a Nazi tattoos, are a communist, and if you fantasize about raping people.



But the second you actually rape someone is when you’ve stepped over the line. — Fatrick the Retard (@limitingfatrick) July 7, 2026

I’m confused. They were fine with like ten allegations, but eleven is too many? — Steven Luethje (@sluethje1) July 7, 2026

Basically, that’s it.

Democrat Ro Khanna and others look ridiculous for trying to paint Platner’s troublesome past and subsequent Senate run as a ‘path to redemption’ story. (WATCH)

No doubt …. they said he changed and was ‘sorry’ 🙄 pic.twitter.com/uf9oFJ7WCd — NW Temper (@Ecrow69) July 7, 2026

Ro and all the others, don’t believe women unless they’re far left. A woman in general‘s word is not acceptable. They only care about what benefits them. This is despicable. — shinytzke (@shinytzke) July 7, 2026

it is disgusting that it is only a problem because the accuser is a Democrat. The blood thirst for power is unbelievable — Lisa Lehman (@lisa_lehman) July 7, 2026

‘Believe some women.’

Commenters say the Democrats’ internal polling for Platner and the amount of incoming cash must be diving.

"they can no longer rationalize the hypocrisy."



Meaning his polling is tanking and his fundraising has dried up. If Platner was still polling well and/or raking in donations there's no way the Dems would ditch him. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) July 7, 2026

They're pretending to be shocked now because he's slipping in the polls. They're pulling a Joe Biden - Kamala Harris swap-a-roo. — Joanne (@Ocuroj) July 7, 2026

The internal polling results must be so dismal that party elites are compelled to swiftly replace this individual with a substitute candidate. — Old Man Wu55 (@old_man_wu55) July 7, 2026

If they’re going to replace him, the deadline is July 13.

Posters say there has to be even more scandals yet to break.

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I think there is even more "there" there. Buckle up. — Lisa (@politeracy) July 7, 2026

Oh, you know it.



It’s only July. The election is in November. Today’s news is the free bread brought to the table. Appetizers in August, main course in September, and dessert in October.



If he’s still around by then. I don’t think he will be. — TheRealJoeFL65 (@TheRealJoeFL65) July 7, 2026

The messed-up thing about it is that the base would still vote for him regardless. Pathetic — AmericanUnfiltered 🇺🇸 (@AmericanUF) July 7, 2026

The Democrat Party must convince Platner to drop out. But he may stay in the race to spite them. Even if he drops out, his most dedicated supporters could still pencil in his name as a write-in candidate. Splitting the Democrat Party vote greatly benefits Republican incumbent Susan Collins.

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