Graham Platner Releases Business-as-Usual Campaign Video With a Tacked-On Denial

As Twitchy reported earlier on Monday, Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner abruptly canceled two town halls scheduled for Monday evening in the shadow of a new scandal that was about to drop. Politico published a piece in which a 41-year-old Democrat accuses Platner of sexually assaulting her while he was drunk five years ago. Platner said in a statement published by Politico that the accusations were "troubling, serious, and false."

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Platner's campaign had him make a beeline for a camera and put out a two-minute video consisting of a 10-second denial of the charges and the remainder the same campaign rhetoric he's been spouting all along.

He and his supporters are keeping their eye on the prize: defeating Republican Susan Collins.

Did you drop out yet? (I keep the sound off, so I’ll never know) — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) July 6, 2026

You’re done, dirtbag. — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 6, 2026

Not so fast … he's made it this far with a Nazi tattoo on his chest and other allegations of violence against women.

My dude…



One would have thought you being a Nazi was enough. In addition to the racism & laughing at rape & dead soldiers. Let’s see now if democrats truly do “believe all women” as they claim to. — Bob W (@BobW1621) July 6, 2026

I hear you are working on a final solution to handle these allegations. Can you confirm? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 6, 2026

Stay strong, Graham! Maine is counting on you, stay in the race! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 6, 2026

That's real funny how Eric swalwell said the exact same thing. — Dr Sminty (@Dr_Sminty) July 6, 2026

You have said women who drink are to blame for being raped. You have said women sexual assault victims are liars. Your "apology" was to men on Pod Save America, not women who had been sexually assaulted. You are who you say you are. Drop out. — Sarai (@spressto) July 6, 2026

"We will use every tool at our disposal."



Including rape, apparently. — B. E. Ware (@Jcrow27105) July 6, 2026

How many more victims are there? — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) July 6, 2026

Politico has the story. Not exactly a conservative website. Makes me think the Dems know he is unelectable and they are moving fast before the drop dead date. Got to give it to the Dems, they know how to use and dispose effectively. — Tom (@mdcane91) July 6, 2026

No one fucking believes you. — Fanatic 🇺🇸 (@crusade_enjoyer) July 6, 2026

They don't believe him, but they'll still vote for him if it means taking back control of the Senate.

The Nazi rapist needs time to reflect?? I'd say all Democrats need time to reflect! — John Lamerton (@BigSkyLamerton) July 6, 2026

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That many are lying? Please. — Jen (@JPo1369) July 6, 2026

Sorry brother - I supported you, but I'm out. 😒 — Markle Ω (@MarkleResists) July 6, 2026

Hey, Himmler Jr., quit yapping like a whiny chick. For fuck's sake, just tell us if you're dropping out or if you're still going to BLITZKRIEG Maine. Good God, the drama with this Nazi. — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) July 6, 2026

Don’t listen to the detractors, you need to stay in the race — Aidan Harrell (@harrell_aidan) July 6, 2026

You know it’s serious when Graham runs a comb through his hair 😆 — Jeff I (@The_Gooseinator) July 6, 2026

He certainly doesn't sound like someone with the intention of dropping out.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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