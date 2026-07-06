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Graham Platner Releases Business-as-Usual Campaign Video With a Tacked-On Denial

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 06, 2026
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

As Twitchy reported earlier on Monday, Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner abruptly canceled two town halls scheduled for Monday evening in the shadow of a new scandal that was about to drop. Politico published a piece in which a 41-year-old Democrat accuses Platner of sexually assaulting her while he was drunk five years ago. Platner said in a statement published by Politico that the accusations were "troubling, serious, and false."

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Platner's campaign had him make a beeline for a camera and put out a two-minute video consisting of a 10-second denial of the charges and the remainder the same campaign rhetoric he's been spouting all along.

He and his supporters are keeping their eye on the prize: defeating Republican Susan Collins.

Not so fast … he's made it this far with a Nazi tattoo on his chest and other allegations of violence against women.

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They don't believe him, but they'll still vote for him if it means taking back control of the Senate.

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He certainly doesn't sound like someone with the intention of dropping out.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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