He Hasn't Raped ANYONE ... That We Know Of: Check Out the New La-HOO-Za-HER Maine Dems Are Pushing

Now that Nazi-tattooed, porta-potty-doodling, alleged rapist, golden boy Graham Platner has paused his campaign (we still aren't sure if that means he's dropped out), plenty of Democrats who were somehow not good enough when compared to the fake oyster farmer to get their attention are now tossing their water-bottle-throwing ring in hopes of snagging the nomination.

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Like Troy Jackson.

Check this dolt out:

There is a powerful movement of working class people in the state of Maine, and millions more across America who are ready to send a progressive fighter to the Senate. I’ve been fighting for that movement my whole life — and I’m sure as hell not backing down now, when this fight… pic.twitter.com/lx1dkSVIS0 — Troy Jackson (@TroyJackson207) July 9, 2026

Post continues:

... is needed most.I’m in. And we're going to defeat Susan Collins. Maine deserves a Senator that will fight for working families.

Oooh, he cursed even. What a tough, working-class guy.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Did we mention there are rumors that he threw a water bottle at a woman in a fit of rage? And oh yeah, there are grumblings about mortgage fraud.

Democrats ... woof.

How does it feel to be installed in a fake primary? You are the new Kamala! — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 9, 2026

Heh.

New @TroyJackson207 ad goes up today;



‘vote for Troy, at least he hasn’t raped anyone…that we know of’ pic.twitter.com/QFGFxyTQTr — Ultra Nuclear Mega MAGA punditocracy 💫 (@punditOcrat) July 9, 2026

Ouch.

Oh, and there's this little tidbit as well:

Not the best judge of character, you know?

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Related:

This YOU, Boo? Jessica Tarlov Snarling at Repubs Taking Moral Victory Lap Over Platner Goes REALLY Wrong

LOL! Scott Jennings Bringing Up Past Debate to EMBARRASS Neera Tanden Because He Was Right Is PERFECTION

HA! Mike Lee Has ALL THE FUN Tormenting Ruben Gallego Over Platner Endorsement in BRUTAL Back and Forth

Midtown Manhattan Skyscraper On Verge of Collapse --> Huge Emergency Response, Evacuations Underway

Clickbait RAG The Daily Beast Runs Sleazy Hit Piece Claiming Brandon Gill Hid His Indian Wife and HOOBOY

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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