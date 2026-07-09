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He Hasn't Raped ANYONE ... That We Know Of: Check Out the New La-HOO-Za-HER Maine Dems Are Pushing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on July 09, 2026
Twitter

Now that Nazi-tattooed, porta-potty-doodling, alleged rapist, golden boy Graham Platner has paused his campaign (we still aren't sure if that means he's dropped out), plenty of Democrats who were somehow not good enough when compared to the fake oyster farmer to get their attention are now tossing their water-bottle-throwing ring in hopes of snagging the nomination.

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Like Troy Jackson.

Check this dolt out:

Post continues:

... is needed most.I’m in. And we're going to defeat Susan Collins. 

Maine deserves a Senator that will fight for working families.

Oooh, he cursed even. What a tough, working-class guy.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Did we mention there are rumors that he threw a water bottle at a woman in a fit of rage? And oh yeah, there are grumblings about mortgage fraud. 

Democrats ... woof.

Heh.

Ouch.

Oh, and there's this little tidbit as well:

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Not the best judge of character, you know?

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She's KAPUT! Conservative X Hilariously ENDS Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell and Her Platner Whataboutism Sam J.
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