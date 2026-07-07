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HA! Mike Lee Has ALL THE FUN Tormenting Ruben Gallego Over Platner Endorsement in BRUTAL Back and Forth

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on July 07, 2026
Meme

Oh, dear. Democrats have a very large, Nazi-tattoo, predator-shaped problem, one that most of them have endorsed even after hearing about the tattoo, the comments, the Kik account, and of course, the sexual assault allegations from Lyndsey Fifield that they IGNORED because she's an evil conservative.

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So, they'll have to excuse us if we aren't exactly impressed with their efforts to rescind their endorsements.

We've already seen them for who they are ... rescinding only after a Leftist woman comes forward seems pretty damn dirty.

Even for a man who left his very pregnant wife for another woman right before she gave birth like Ruben Gallego.

This guy is a serious toad.

Swalwell's bestie picked wrong, again.

Maybe Ruben should consider the fact that he's just not a very good judge of character, like at all.

Nope. In fact, no Republican did ... well, maybe a Bulwark moron or two but we don't really count them as Republicans.

Ruben got all fussy and fired back:

Guess how this went for him.

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Sam J.
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He knows he's Ruben Gallego, right?

Just wondering.

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DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT MIKE LEE RUBEN GALLEGO GRAHAM PLATNER

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Midtown Manhattan Skyscraper On Verge of Collapse --> Huge Emergency Response, Evacuations Underway Sam J.
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