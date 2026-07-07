HA! Mike Lee Has ALL THE FUN Tormenting Ruben Gallego Over Platner Endorsement in BRUTAL Back and Forth

Oh, dear. Democrats have a very large, Nazi-tattoo, predator-shaped problem, one that most of them have endorsed even after hearing about the tattoo, the comments, the Kik account, and of course, the sexual assault allegations from Lyndsey Fifield that they IGNORED because she's an evil conservative.

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So, they'll have to excuse us if we aren't exactly impressed with their efforts to rescind their endorsements.

We've already seen them for who they are ... rescinding only after a Leftist woman comes forward seems pretty damn dirty.

Even for a man who left his very pregnant wife for another woman right before she gave birth like Ruben Gallego.

This guy is a serious toad.

The allegations against Graham Platner are troubling and deeply serious.



I am rescinding my endorsement. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 6, 2026

Swalwell's bestie picked wrong, again.

Maybe Ruben should consider the fact that he's just not a very good judge of character, like at all.

I never endorsed Graham Platner. https://t.co/LxajTLcEjM — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 6, 2026

Nope. In fact, no Republican did ... well, maybe a Bulwark moron or two but we don't really count them as Republicans.

Ruben got all fussy and fired back:

But you endorsed Trump who was found to have committed rape. Might want to sit this one out. https://t.co/FTNRleDZ4O — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 6, 2026

Guess how this went for him.

Except it was a lie about Trump. That’s an important distinction. https://t.co/i3tViWlkAb — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 7, 2026

Trump was not “found to have committed rape”. That’s defamation. It was a civil lawsuit where he was found civilly liable. https://t.co/oX9UDDTfkQ — David Khait (@David_Khait) July 7, 2026

You probably should STFUP….you have soooooo many problems https://t.co/slyoaJCdqf — Chris LaCivita (@ChrisLaCivita) July 7, 2026

He knows he's Ruben Gallego, right?

Just wondering.

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Lyndsey Fifield Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE on NYT: Couldn't Corroborate Platner Abuse Claims? BS! They Wouldn't

Aww, Commies Can't DEAL! Hasan Piker FLIPS OUT in ALL-CAPS on Scott Jennings Over Graham Platner and LOL

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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