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Clickbait RAG The Daily Beast Runs Sleazy Hit Piece Claiming Brandon Gill Hid His Indian Wife and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on July 07, 2026
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

The Daily Beast ran a sleazy hit piece accusing Texas Rep. Brandon Gill of deliberately cutting his Indian-American wife, Danielle D’Souza Gill, out of a family-values campaign photo — complete with absurd 'white supremacist' smears — in a pathetic bid to paint the conservative congressman as some kind of hypocrite. 

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Never mind that Gill is happily married to Dinesh D’Souza’s daughter and has been open about his family life. 

Derp.

The desperate outlet conveniently ignored reality, but Gill clapped back hard by showing he posted multiple family photos the very same day. It’s textbook legacy media dishonesty: selective outrage, lazy reporting, and zero shame from a outlet hemorrhaging credibility and readers.

Contemptible liars is putting it nicely.

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Anything to try and stay in business, you know?

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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CONSERVATISM FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS TEXAS BRANDON GILL

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