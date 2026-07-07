Clickbait RAG The Daily Beast Runs Sleazy Hit Piece Claiming Brandon Gill Hid His Indian Wife and HOOBOY

The Daily Beast ran a sleazy hit piece accusing Texas Rep. Brandon Gill of deliberately cutting his Indian-American wife, Danielle D’Souza Gill, out of a family-values campaign photo — complete with absurd 'white supremacist' smears — in a pathetic bid to paint the conservative congressman as some kind of hypocrite.

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Never mind that Gill is happily married to Dinesh D’Souza’s daughter and has been open about his family life.

Derp.

The MAGA rep's attempt to fundraise on family values failed to include his Indian-American wife by leaving her out of a family photograph.

https://t.co/U79wIP2dLg — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 6, 2026

The desperate outlet conveniently ignored reality, but Gill clapped back hard by showing he posted multiple family photos the very same day. It’s textbook legacy media dishonesty: selective outrage, lazy reporting, and zero shame from a outlet hemorrhaging credibility and readers.

All 3 of these posts went up on the same day.



But the contemptible liars at the Daily Beast wrote this disgusting headline anyways.



No wonder they can’t afford to keep their editorial team.



You can support me here: https://t.co/qyWKdUwK01 https://t.co/eb18PAfG36 pic.twitter.com/GwSszkjrTx — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 6, 2026

Contemptible liars is putting it nicely.

We don’t hate the media enough. pic.twitter.com/3iZ3F58B71 — Michael P. Ralsky (@GlobalGR) July 6, 2026

He posted this photo with his entire family on the same day… liars. pic.twitter.com/KZiwJ7kNca — How Did You Know I Was a Democrat? (@MoralQuery) July 6, 2026

You really think we don’t know what you did there? You just keep getting lower and lower in the swamp — Fiona Kitty Mom (@fionakittymom) July 6, 2026

Anything to try and stay in business, you know?

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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