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Aww, Commies Can't DEAL! Hasan Piker FLIPS OUT in ALL-CAPS on Scott Jennings Over Graham Platner and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on July 07, 2026
Sarah D.

Hasan Piker jumped into the Graham Platner meltdown by trying to shut down Scott Jennings spot-on comments about Platner and Democrats with a full-throated whataboutism rant about Donald Trump’s past allegations. 

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We know, you're shocked. He brought up Trump? 

No way. That's so original.

*eye roll*

The communist (let's just call him what he is at this point) streamer insisted Jennings had no standing to call out Democrats for fully vetting and then embracing the Maine Senate candidate’s 'incredibly disturbing history' with women (and that pesky Nazi tattoo) until the political costs became too high to ignore. 

Piker’s response came as Democrats scrambled to distance themselves from Platner following fresh sexual assault claims.

Piker reminds us of every single Virginia Democrat who defended voting for Jay Jones after he was caught texting about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for said Republican's children to suffer and die in their mom's arms. There is nothing a Democrat can say or do that is so awful that they can't somehow pretend Trump is worse than ... even though clearly Trump has never texted about shooting people.

Not to mention, the Epstein thing has been debunked so many times we've lost count.

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Jennings couldn't help but mock the sad little commie:

None of them is.

Hey, many of them are AOK with rape as long as their candidate hates Trump and wants to push ugly communism on Americans. 

Damn, these people are just garbage.

No wonder they supported Platner.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN SCOTT JENNINGS GRAHAM PLATNER

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