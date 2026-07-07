Aww, Commies Can't DEAL! Hasan Piker FLIPS OUT in ALL-CAPS on Scott Jennings Over Graham Platner and LOL

Hasan Piker jumped into the Graham Platner meltdown by trying to shut down Scott Jennings spot-on comments about Platner and Democrats with a full-throated whataboutism rant about Donald Trump’s past allegations.

Advertisement

We know, you're shocked. He brought up Trump?

No way. That's so original.

*eye roll*

The communist (let's just call him what he is at this point) streamer insisted Jennings had no standing to call out Democrats for fully vetting and then embracing the Maine Senate candidate’s 'incredibly disturbing history' with women (and that pesky Nazi tattoo) until the political costs became too high to ignore.

Piker’s response came as Democrats scrambled to distance themselves from Platner following fresh sexual assault claims.

YOU ARE A TRUMP SUPPORTER?!?!? HE HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF RAPE BY MULTIPLE WOMEN INCLUDING HIS EX WIFE?! HE WAS A PROMINENT FIXTURE IN THE EPSTEIN FILES AND IS ACTIVELY ORDERING ITS CURRENT COVERUP?! THIS IS NOT A CONVERSATION FOR YOU SCOTT JENNINGS!? https://t.co/9WoCLJIZkC — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 7, 2026

Piker reminds us of every single Virginia Democrat who defended voting for Jay Jones after he was caught texting about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for said Republican's children to suffer and die in their mom's arms. There is nothing a Democrat can say or do that is so awful that they can't somehow pretend Trump is worse than ... even though clearly Trump has never texted about shooting people.

Not to mention, the Epstein thing has been debunked so many times we've lost count.

Jennings couldn't help but mock the sad little commie:

Commies aren’t taking the Platner thing well, it seems https://t.co/NHVXG505k2 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 7, 2026

None of them is.

Hey, many of them are AOK with rape as long as their candidate hates Trump and wants to push ugly communism on Americans.

Damn, these people are just garbage.

No wonder they supported Platner.

============================================================

Related:

Dems Have a Violent MAN Problem: Looks Like Maine Dems' 1st Choice to Replace Platner May ALSO Have Issues

Well, WHAT Do You Know?! Biden Really DID Hose Housing ... By Letting in MILLIONS of Illegals

DataRepublican Torches Candace Owens With HER OWN WORDS in Detailed, Damning, MUST-READ Thread

Jeremy Boreing Just ENDS Candace Owens for Her Latest and Most BIZARRE 'Demonic' Charlie Kirk Post Yet

Mamdani's DSA Pals Spill ALL the Truth About Their Intentions and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.