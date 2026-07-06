Fork-Tongued Mamdani: Mosque Incident Was No 'Hate Crime' — Perp Was Muslim
Jeremy Boreing Just ENDS Candace Owens for Her Latest and Most BIZARRE 'Demonic'...
Mamdani's Failed Stunt Is Becoming a Nightmare for Him
Guy Whose Daddy Gave Him a Sweeping Pardon Finds Out the HARD WAY...
Khamenei Dregs Openly Threaten to Murder Trump, Ben Shapiro, Laura Loomer and Others...
Mamdani's Reported Denied Request Indicates 'You Know It's Bad When You're Too Crazy...
Maine Dem. Senate Hopeful Graham Platner Panics and Cancels Town Halls as 'New...
VIP
Rashida Tlaib Definitely Has an ANGER (Hosebeast) Problem
Rob Schneider's Letter to Alicia Keys From MEN After She WHINED About Equal...
Corey DeAngelis ENDS the Largest Teachers Union by Sharing Their New (COMMIE) Biz...
Would-Be American Flag Burner and All-Around LOSER Cries for the Police When Man...
WHOA, Does This PROVE SPLC's Connection to Patriot Front? Because Gosh, Golly, GEE,...
VIP
Called It! CNN Made a Predictable Attempt to Dump on the America 250...
SO, That Black Woman on the Metro Surrounded by Patriot Front Being Compared...

Mamdani's DSA Pals Spill ALL the Truth About Their Intentions and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on July 06, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Democratic Socialists of America activists were caught on video openly declaring their top priority is to take down the American 'empire from within.'

The clip shows DSA members embracing revolutionary language that leaves little doubt about their goal of dismantling the United States from the inside. The footage comes as the group continues to expand its influence inside the Democratic Party, with members winning local offices and pushing radical policies while rarely facing serious pushback for their anti-American rhetoric.

Advertisement

Must be nice to be BFF's with the Mayor of New York City.

Watch this:

Why are they all dudes who want to dress up as women? Notice all the anti-Israel gear as well.

It's as if they've all got the same socialist starter pack, you know?

Who'da thunk? Oh, that's right, everyone because Mamdani has done nothing to hide the fact that he wants to fundamentally change the country ... and in not in a good way.

Unless of course you're a garbage socialist but even then, socialism has a way of making things bad for everyone, especially the yahoos who support it.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Something like that.

We just hope it's not too late.

============================================================

Related:

Guy Whose Daddy Gave Him a Sweeping Pardon Finds Out the HARD WAY His 'No Kings' Post Is REALLY Stupid

Khamenei Dregs Openly Threaten to Murder Trump, Ben Shapiro, Laura Loomer and Others at Funeral (WATCH)

Rashida Tlaib Definitely Has an ANGER (Hosebeast) Problem

Rob Schneider's Letter to Alicia Keys From MEN After She WHINED About Equal Rights Is BRUTAL Perfection

Corey DeAngelis END the Largest Teachers Union by Sharing Their New (COMMIE) Biz Items in DAMNING Thread

============================================================

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI ZOHRAN MAMDANI AMERICA 250

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Fork-Tongued Mamdani: Mosque Incident Was No 'Hate Crime' — Perp Was Muslim
justmindy
Jeremy Boreing Just ENDS Candace Owens for Her Latest and Most BIZARRE 'Demonic' Charlie Kirk Post Yet
Sam J.
Guy Whose Daddy Gave Him a Sweeping Pardon Finds Out the HARD WAY His 'No Kings' Post Is REALLY Stupid
Sam J.
Rob Schneider's Letter to Alicia Keys From MEN After She WHINED About Equal Rights Is BRUTAL Perfection
Sam J.
Maine Dem. Senate Hopeful Graham Platner Panics and Cancels Town Halls as 'New Scandal' Bombshell Looms
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement