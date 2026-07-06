Mamdani's DSA Pals Spill ALL the Truth About Their Intentions and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought

Democratic Socialists of America activists were caught on video openly declaring their top priority is to take down the American 'empire from within.'

The clip shows DSA members embracing revolutionary language that leaves little doubt about their goal of dismantling the United States from the inside. The footage comes as the group continues to expand its influence inside the Democratic Party, with members winning local offices and pushing radical policies while rarely facing serious pushback for their anti-American rhetoric.

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Must be nice to be BFF's with the Mayor of New York City.

Watch this:

"The most important thing we can do is take that (American) empire down from within"



DSA members make it clear what their goal is: destroying America. pic.twitter.com/Txy5Na21UG — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 5, 2026

Why are they all dudes who want to dress up as women? Notice all the anti-Israel gear as well.

It's as if they've all got the same socialist starter pack, you know?

These are the friends of Communist Imam, @ZohranKMamdani. https://t.co/U3ojaq0jhE — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 5, 2026

Who'da thunk? Oh, that's right, everyone because Mamdani has done nothing to hide the fact that he wants to fundamentally change the country ... and in not in a good way.

Unless of course you're a garbage socialist but even then, socialism has a way of making things bad for everyone, especially the yahoos who support it.

They’re losers but thanks to our teachers, we’ve churned out millions of them. We have to take them at their word and defeat them, they’ve already taken the Democrat party. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 6, 2026

Frank, Aaron, Hank and Sam are Communist insurgents, radicalized marxist revolutionaries hiding behind personal ideologies to justfy their 1A expressions of the right to promote the insurrection of the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/XLzzjisOqd — AnimalFarm1945 (Moshe) (@Farm1945A) July 6, 2026

Something like that.

Don’t underestimate their following.

A large TikTok-informed populace are voting for these dangerous people.

With low primary turnout, they only need a small number of votes to take office.

It’s happening right now. — Gary S. Lesser (@GarySLesserEsq) July 5, 2026

We just hope it's not too late.

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