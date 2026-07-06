Corey DeAngelis END the Largest Teachers Union by Sharing Their New (COMMIE) Biz Items in DAMNING Thread

Corey DeAngelis 'got a hold of' the National Education Association's new business items and you guys, all we can say is WOOF.

No wait ... we can also say, 'Holy SOCIALISM, Batman!'

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I just got a hold of the National Education Association's new business items. Buckle up. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

Silly us, we thought their job was to teach children.

Notice what's missing:

"The National Education Association will call for the impeachment, conviction, and removal of Donald Trump from the US Presidency."



They want a "National March on Washington D.C. to remove Trump before the November 2026 midterm election"



The business item would cost $5,236,193. pic.twitter.com/46kwokpA4m — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

FIVE MILLION DOLLARS to march for the impeachment of our duly-elected president.

Wonder how many teachers' dues are paying for all of this?

Keep going:

National Education Association business item 24 calls for "Educational Reparations."



"If Educational Reparations were passed it would immediately reduce student loan debt, create equitable funding for HBCU’s and support African American/Black students" pic.twitter.com/TYtvhDsxQx — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

Reparations.

GTFO.

"The NEA declares a vote of no confidence in the current United States Secretary of Education [Linda McMahon] and the current United States Secretary of Health and Human Services [RFK Jr]) pic.twitter.com/j874mWvvmj — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

HA HA HA HA

We're sure Linda is heartbroken about this one.

"The NEA will establish a dedicated task force of rank-and-file NEA Members and RA Delegates dedicated to organizing, coordinating, and supporting NEA affiliate-driven actions in concert with the May Day 2028 General Strike." pic.twitter.com/F9a0tfBlex — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

Priorities, you know.

"NEA educators are being disciplined, doxxed and fired for opposing the genocide in Palestine. NEA reaffirms the right of educators to deplore any and all acts of genocide and to address the 'inherent generational trauma within the affected communities.'" pic.twitter.com/tD0QlFIjHj — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

Gotta protect those Hamas-supporting teachers.

They want to spend $162,000 to promote Universal Health Care.



"NEA will host a virtual town hall on state-level Health Care for All, Medicare for All, and Single Payer health care campaigns led by NEA member leaders" pic.twitter.com/eZjAwnDaWD — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

Again, this is supposedly a TEACHER'S UNION.

They want to spend $218,729 on more anti-ICE propaganda.



"The NEA shall.. include an article in the NEA Today.. to inform educators about the availability of, and use of, Red Cards to protect themselves, their co-workers, their students, and their students’ families from ICE." pic.twitter.com/3XlPu8ePMv — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

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Anti-ICE.

We feel shocked.

The National Education Association wants to spend $314,632 on a "Culturally Responsive Teaching Resource Library" which includes "gender equity matters."



"Implementing culturally responsive curriculum is both an essential civil right and a proven academic strategy' pic.twitter.com/BeIavO8yar — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

They want to make sure kids can read gay books about gay people.

"NEA shall adapt the existing Family Preparedness Plan resource to include guidance and considerations relevant to transgender individuals and families, including legal documentation, access to affirming healthcare, and state-specific safety planning." pic.twitter.com/it6Hiu9jO3 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

Yikes.

"NEA will write an article to be published online about the systemic erasure of access for transgender people across multiple states highlighting trans-gender youth who have been forced to leave their states or hide their identity."



Cost: $12,500 pic.twitter.com/5yjgoVid2q — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

What an ABSOLUTE s**t show.

Have we mentioned it's time to defund the teachers' unions? Because it's time ... in fact, it's past time.

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