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Corey DeAngelis END the Largest Teachers Union by Sharing Their New (COMMIE) Biz Items in DAMNING Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on July 06, 2026
NEA/ Twitter

Corey DeAngelis 'got a hold of' the National Education Association's new business items and you guys, all we can say is WOOF.

No wait ... we can also say, 'Holy SOCIALISM, Batman!'

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Silly us, we thought their job was to teach children. 

Notice what's missing:

FIVE MILLION DOLLARS to march for the impeachment of our duly-elected president.

Wonder how many teachers' dues are paying for all of this?

Keep going:

Reparations.

GTFO.

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HA HA HA HA

We're sure Linda is heartbroken about this one.

Priorities, you know.

Gotta protect those Hamas-supporting teachers.

Again, this is supposedly a TEACHER'S UNION.

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Anti-ICE.

We feel shocked.

They want to make sure kids can read gay books about gay people.

Yikes.

What an ABSOLUTE s**t show.

Have we mentioned it's time to defund the teachers' unions? Because it's time ... in fact, it's past time.

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DONALD TRUMP EDUCATION HEALTHCARE TRANSGENDER

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