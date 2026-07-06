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Would-Be American Flag Burner and All-Around LOSER Cries for the Police When Man STOPS Him (Her?) - WATCH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on July 06, 2026
Meme

A man who’d clearly reached his limit with anti-American agitators trying to set the U.S. flag on fire took matters into his own hands in a late-night confrontation that quickly went viral. 

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The video shows the fed-up citizen (or as we are calling him, the PATRIOTIC BADA*S HERO) stepping up to stop the desecration by a small group that included figures in hoods and dresses, sparking a physical clash that left one of the protesters on the ground calling for an ambulance while the flag remained intact.

Now, at first we thought the toad trying to set the flag on fire was a chick because of the dress BUT we forget ... never judge a lunatic socialist Antifa LOSER by their sundress.

Watch this:

Clearly, we love this too.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

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Yeah, funny how quickly the 'defund the police' doorknobs are the first to ask someone to call 9-1-1.

Poor dears.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP WOKE AMERICA 250

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