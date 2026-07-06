Would-Be American Flag Burner and All-Around LOSER Cries for the Police When Man STOPS Him (Her?) - WATCH

A man who’d clearly reached his limit with anti-American agitators trying to set the U.S. flag on fire took matters into his own hands in a late-night confrontation that quickly went viral.

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The video shows the fed-up citizen (or as we are calling him, the PATRIOTIC BADA*S HERO) stepping up to stop the desecration by a small group that included figures in hoods and dresses, sparking a physical clash that left one of the protesters on the ground calling for an ambulance while the flag remained intact.

Now, at first we thought the toad trying to set the flag on fire was a chick because of the dress BUT we forget ... never judge a lunatic socialist Antifa LOSER by their sundress.

Watch this:

I love this man … like so many of us, he’s had it with the bulls**t.



He’s had it with the spoiled trust-fund brats pretending they’re edgy by hating America.



Done.



Don’t like our country, get out. pic.twitter.com/eOLunugVRy — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 5, 2026

Clearly, we love this too.

Notice the "abolish the police" crowd immediately wanted to call 911. Abolish the police my ass. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) July 5, 2026

"Call 911 we need an ambulance" Bahahahahahahaha! For what? Hurt feelings? — BiggiesNotDead 🤪 (@RodSox4) July 5, 2026

Oh, you need an ambulance? pic.twitter.com/fLubsoRlov — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) July 6, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Love how the first thing they do is call 911 — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) July 6, 2026

Yeah, funny how quickly the 'defund the police' doorknobs are the first to ask someone to call 9-1-1.

Looks like the trust-fund brats left their plastic help whistles at home 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZMj4aNZpAt — WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) July 6, 2026

Poor dears.

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