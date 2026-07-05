'Little Commie BAST**D' Zohran Mamdani Tries Backpedaling on His 'America Sucks' July 4 Speech and HOOBOY

New York City’s socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, tried to play nice on the Fourth of July with a post that suddenly discovered the word 'patriotism,' but not before reminding everyone that real love for America means obsessing over its flaws and turning every holiday into a lecture on 'righteous dissent.'

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Yawn.

So edgy.

This comes just days after his earlier speech, which spent more time crapping all over the country’s history, founders, and current state than celebrating anything. The contrast was lost on no one, especially conservatives who watched the Ugandan-born mayor’s latest attempt at sounding like a normal American fall completely flat.

Here's his so-called 'patriotic' post:

Today marks 250 years since a small group of newspaper editors, farmers, and soldiers signed a document declaring our nation’s independence — a truth that feels self-evident now but was revolutionary then.



What a privilege us Americans have, to live in a nation that every one of… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 4, 2026

Post continues:

... of its inhabitants can shape. What an honor us New Yorkers have, to look out over our city’s waters from the shores where so many Americans bravely entered their country for the first time. Today and all days, let us remember that patriotism is not pretending our nation is without flaws. Patriotism is every act of righteous dissent — because loving our country means fighting for the best version of it. Happy Fourth of July, New York City.

Yeah. Sure, Zohran.

Why can't Democrats just celebrate our country? Is it really that hard? No country is perfect, duh, but it's ok to talk about how absolutely badass America is without any side comments about flaws.

Just love America.

It's not hard.

His crisis PR team wrote this after his disastrous speech yesterday, and they still couldn't manage a message that didn't totally suck https://t.co/mY4xbKHJ04 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 4, 2026

Little commie bastard flew too close to the sun. Set his little movement back a decade.



It’s an America 250 miracle! https://t.co/0UJCMLPlRn — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 4, 2026

And boomity.

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