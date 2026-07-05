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'Little Commie BAST**D' Zohran Mamdani Tries Backpedaling on His 'America Sucks' July 4 Speech and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on July 05, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York City’s socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, tried to play nice on the Fourth of July with a post that suddenly discovered the word 'patriotism,' but not before reminding everyone that real love for America means obsessing over its flaws and turning every holiday into a lecture on 'righteous dissent.'

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Yawn.

So edgy.

This comes just days after his earlier speech, which spent more time crapping all over the country’s history, founders, and current state than celebrating anything. The contrast was lost on no one, especially conservatives who watched the Ugandan-born mayor’s latest attempt at sounding like a normal American fall completely flat.

Here's his so-called 'patriotic' post:

Post continues:

... of its inhabitants can shape. What an honor us New Yorkers have, to look out over our city’s waters from the shores where so many Americans bravely entered their country for the first time.

Today and all days, let us remember that patriotism is not pretending our nation is without flaws. Patriotism is every act of righteous dissent — because loving our country means fighting for the best version of it.

Happy Fourth of July, New York City.

Yeah. Sure, Zohran.

Why can't Democrats just celebrate our country? Is it really that hard? No country is perfect, duh, but it's ok to talk about how absolutely badass America is without any side comments about flaws.

Just love America.

It's not hard.

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And boomity.

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