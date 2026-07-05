George Washington Has PERFECT Reaction to Bite-in-the-Arse Lefty Lecturing About DANGEROUS D.C. Fireworks

When you can be anything in America you want, choosing to be a scold seems like a bad choice.

Really, bro?

IT'S OUR BIGGEST BIRTHDAY, and it deserves our BIGGEST CELEBRATION ever.

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D.C. is giving itself a hazardous dose of toxins tonight



> largest fireworks in U.S. history

> dropping 9 metric tons of toxic chemicals on city

> air quality 2-8x higher than "hazardous"

> toxins 17-57x higher than acceptable levels

> chemicals settling into ground, water,… pic.twitter.com/OTviYzCby1 — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 4, 2026

Marc Andreessen delivered the perfect reality check to Johnson’s lengthy, microgram-by-microgram freakout over the 'toxic' chemicals in Washington’s Fourth of July fireworks display. While Johnson treated America’s 250th anniversary celebrations like a public health emergency, complete with grim warnings about strontium, barium, and aluminum oxides raining down on the capital, Andreessen’s sharp reply cut straight through the joyless scolding.

It's true, sometimes a picture is indeed worth 1000 words.

Seems most of X feels this very same way.

@bryan_johnson Jesus god in heaven Bryan. Have a little fun. Lord. 🇺🇸🌭 — CantBeMe (@cantbeme14) July 5, 2026

Amen.

Dude's just salty that it's BBQ day & he only eats vegan paste & supplements — Temptedraven (@Temptedraven) July 5, 2026

george looks like he's been waiting 250 years to say that — Ehsan Azish (@ehzish) July 5, 2026

If Washington saw modern-day Leftists and their attitude toward our country, he'd never stop throwing up.

They are a joyless lot, aren't they? — Karma's Pet (@s_pet55651) July 5, 2026

This is an example of a wet blanket. My guess is he's a laugh riot at funerals. — Martha Johnson (@MarthaJohn1679) July 5, 2026

Family reunions, birthday parties - the LIFE OF THE PARTY, man.

Liberals “why can’t we win any younger male vote” this is why, u can’t take one day off of bitching — Take Down the Pedos (@avechristusrx5) July 5, 2026

Seriously. But hey, this sort of scolding wins over older, white, wealthy, Leftist women who look for any and every reason to crap all over America, so Democrats ... they're all yours.

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TICK TOCK, BRO! Ruben Gallego Has Even MORE 'Splainin' to do About Certain Campaign Expenditures

SHOCKA! Ilhan Omar Tied to ANOTHER Minnesota Fraud Defendant via Emails With INTERESTING Subject Lines

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