'Little Commie BAST**D' Zohran Mamdani Tries Backpedaling on His 'America Sucks' July 4...
PoliMath DISMANTLES Lefty Prof and His Thread Calling Patriot Front 'Republican Staffers'...
The Battle for America's Future Takes Center Stage
VIP
CHEERIO! Brits Are BIG MAD That Even Though They're OLDER, America Is Still...
'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over...
Oh, Honey ... NO: Jessica Tarlov's Sideways 'Happy Independence Day' Post BOMBS in...
Dem Activist Pushing Obvious Patriot Front Photo-Op on Metro Blows Up in His...
VIP
God Bless the USA: How Fireworks and Freedom Lifted a Discouraged Heart This...
VIP
Comedian Has Friendly Message for Traitorous, Unpatriotic, Anti-American MAGA Pieces of S*...
March for Our Lives Says 250 Years Later, We’re Still Living With the...
Variety: Rob Reiner Gets the 'Last Laugh' Against Trump With Secret Final Role
NYC First Lady Skips USA 250th Bash for Islamic ‘Wellness Retreat’ in Spain...
Rep. Ro Khanna Says That America Needs a 'New Economic Patriotism'
Twitchy Celebrates America 250

George Washington Has PERFECT Reaction to Bite-in-the-Arse Lefty Lecturing About DANGEROUS D.C. Fireworks

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on July 05, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

When you can be anything in America you want, choosing to be a scold seems like a bad choice.

Really, bro?

IT'S OUR BIGGEST BIRTHDAY, and it deserves our BIGGEST CELEBRATION ever.

Advertisement

Marc Andreessen delivered the perfect reality check to Johnson’s lengthy, microgram-by-microgram freakout over the 'toxic' chemicals in Washington’s Fourth of July fireworks display. While Johnson treated America’s 250th anniversary celebrations like a public health emergency, complete with grim warnings about strontium, barium, and aluminum oxides raining down on the capital, Andreessen’s sharp reply cut straight through the joyless scolding.

It's true, sometimes a picture is indeed worth 1000 words.

Seems most of X feels this very same way.

Amen.

If Washington saw modern-day Leftists and their attitude toward our country, he'd never stop throwing up.

Recommended

'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over America on July 4
Sam J.
Advertisement

Family reunions, birthday parties - the LIFE OF THE PARTY, man.

Seriously. But hey, this sort of scolding wins over older, white, wealthy, Leftist women who look for any and every reason to crap all over America, so Democrats ... they're all yours.

============================================================

Related:

'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over America on July 4

Oh, Honey ... NO: Jessica Tarlov's Sideways 'Happy Independence Day' Post BOMBS in More Ways Than One

Dem Activist Pushing Obvious Patriot Front Photo-Op on Metro Blows Up in His Big, Dumb, Trump-Hating Face

TICK TOCK, BRO! Ruben Gallego Has Even MORE 'Splainin' to do About Certain Campaign Expenditures

SHOCKA! Ilhan Omar Tied to ANOTHER Minnesota Fraud Defendant via Emails With INTERESTING Subject Lines

============================================================

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ELON MUSK X

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over America on July 4
Sam J.
PoliMath DISMANTLES Lefty Prof and His Thread Calling Patriot Front 'Republican Staffers' in Just 2 Posts
Sam J.
'Little Commie BAST**D' Zohran Mamdani Tries Backpedaling on His 'America Sucks' July 4 Speech and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Oh, Honey ... NO: Jessica Tarlov's Sideways 'Happy Independence Day' Post BOMBS in More Ways Than One
Sam J.
Dem Activist Pushing Obvious Patriot Front Photo-Op on Metro Blows Up in His Big, Dumb, Trump-Hating Face
Sam J.
Variety: Rob Reiner Gets the 'Last Laugh' Against Trump With Secret Final Role
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over America on July 4 Sam J.
Advertisement