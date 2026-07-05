'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over...
Dem Activist Pushing Obvious Patriot Front Photo-Op on Metro Blows Up in His...
VIP
God Bless the USA: How Fireworks and Freedom Lifted a Discouraged Heart This...
VIP
Comedian Has Friendly Message for Traitorous, Unpatriotic, Anti-American MAGA Pieces of S*...
March for Our Lives Says 250 Years Later, We’re Still Living With the...
Variety: Rob Reiner Gets the 'Last Laugh' Against Trump With Secret Final Role
NYC First Lady Skips USA 250th Bash for Islamic ‘Wellness Retreat’ in Spain...
Rep. Ro Khanna Says That America Needs a 'New Economic Patriotism'
Twitchy Celebrates America 250
NYT Guest Essay: Trump Ruined the Fourth of July for Me; All the...
Stars and Wipes: Dem Ro Khanna Refuses to Condemn DSA Candidate Treating U.S....
Oh, Paul — What Have You Done Now? Nancy Pelosi's Hubby Hit with...
Malaise-Ridden Nicholas Kristof Suggests US Adopt Nordic Model Going Forward
Nikita Bier Goes Full 'Merica: X Demonetizes Fake Accounts Stirring Division on Independen...

Oh, Honey ... NO: Jessica Tarlov's Sideways 'Happy Independence Day' Post BOMBS in More Ways Than One

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on July 05, 2026
Meme

Jessica Tarlov tried to spread some Fourth of July cheer on X, but the standard liberal disclaimer she couldn’t resist slipping in immediately set off a wave of eye-rolls and pushback from Americans who’ve grown tired of the 'America is great… but' routine. Her Independence Day message, complete with well-wishes for fairgoers to stay hydrated (after she had claimed NOBODY was there), drew sharp criticism for leading with the country’s supposed faults instead of simply celebrating it.

Advertisement

Take a gander:

Many on X called out the reflexive negativity as emblematic of a certain brand of Democrat commentary that always has to hedge its patriotism.

She's so wise. Ahem.

She really is weird, right?

She'd be appalled. 

Recommended

'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over America on July 4
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hey now, what would she have if she didn't have hypocritical BS?

============================================================

Related:

Dem Activist Pushing Obvious Patriot Front Photo-Op on Metro Blows Up in His Big, Dumb, Trump-Hating Face

TICK TOCK, BRO! Ruben Gallego Has Even MORE 'Splainin' to do About Certain Campaign Expenditures

SHOCKA! Ilhan Omar Tied to ANOTHER Minnesota Fraud Defendant via Emails With INTERESTING Subject Lines

We RIDE at Dawn! Trump Comes Out Swinging After Birthright Ruling – He Has Not YET Begun to Fight

Jim Acosta's Great American State Fair Coverage a Reminder of Why He's STILL Unemployed

============================================================

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP ILHAN OMAR JIM ACOSTA RUBEN GALLEGO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over America on July 4
Sam J.
Dem Activist Pushing Obvious Patriot Front Photo-Op on Metro Blows Up in His Big, Dumb, Trump-Hating Face
Sam J.
Variety: Rob Reiner Gets the 'Last Laugh' Against Trump With Secret Final Role
Brett T.
March for Our Lives Says 250 Years Later, We’re Still Living With the Consequences of the Founders
Brett T.
NYT Guest Essay: Trump Ruined the Fourth of July for Me; All the Colors Make My Heart Ache
Brett T.
NYC First Lady Skips USA 250th Bash for Islamic ‘Wellness Retreat’ in Spain – Shocked? Not Even Slightly
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over America on July 4 Sam J.
Advertisement