Oh, Honey ... NO: Jessica Tarlov's Sideways 'Happy Independence Day' Post BOMBS in More Ways Than One

Jessica Tarlov tried to spread some Fourth of July cheer on X, but the standard liberal disclaimer she couldn’t resist slipping in immediately set off a wave of eye-rolls and pushback from Americans who’ve grown tired of the 'America is great… but' routine. Her Independence Day message, complete with well-wishes for fairgoers to stay hydrated (after she had claimed NOBODY was there), drew sharp criticism for leading with the country’s supposed faults instead of simply celebrating it.

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Take a gander:

Happy Independence Day!! For all her faults, no better nation and so lucky to be born an American 🇺🇸 And if you’re at the fair - and I see a lot of you are! - have fun and stay hydrated ❤️ — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 4, 2026

Many on X called out the reflexive negativity as emblematic of a certain brand of Democrat commentary that always has to hedge its patriotism.

She's so wise. Ahem.

Hey Jessica. Did you happen to go to the state fair again today? I mean, I’d kinda like to see how many people are there on a Saturday on the 4th July, or are you only interested in showing us how no one showed up mid week?https://t.co/XKnOXBmgh4 — Yanny (@yanikmtandere) July 4, 2026

GFY ya communist bint. — S.L. walksfarwolf (@WalksfarwolfSL) July 5, 2026

Cry harder weirdo — Mariana (@mariana_x) July 4, 2026

She really is weird, right?

Her faults? The faults you have to be referring to are the ones you decrepit Dems have allowed. Say like billions of illegals in our country......... — Katie (@kitkate6801) July 5, 2026

"For all her faults'? What country do you like better? — Really? (@Really5dog) July 4, 2026

Imagine your husband gave you a anniversary card and began with "happy anniversary Jessica, for all of your faults...." 🤡 — MisterM (@I_MisterM_I) July 4, 2026

She'd be appalled.

I thought you stated the other day nobody was there. You make me sick with all your hypocritical BS — Jesse Sisson (@JesseSisson2) July 5, 2026

Hey now, what would she have if she didn't have hypocritical BS?

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