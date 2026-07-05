'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over...
Oh, Honey ... NO: Jessica Tarlov's Sideways 'Happy Independence Day' Post BOMBS in...
VIP
God Bless the USA: How Fireworks and Freedom Lifted a Discouraged Heart This...
VIP
Comedian Has Friendly Message for Traitorous, Unpatriotic, Anti-American MAGA Pieces of S*...
March for Our Lives Says 250 Years Later, We’re Still Living With the...
Variety: Rob Reiner Gets the 'Last Laugh' Against Trump With Secret Final Role
NYC First Lady Skips USA 250th Bash for Islamic ‘Wellness Retreat’ in Spain...
Rep. Ro Khanna Says That America Needs a 'New Economic Patriotism'
Twitchy Celebrates America 250
NYT Guest Essay: Trump Ruined the Fourth of July for Me; All the...
Stars and Wipes: Dem Ro Khanna Refuses to Condemn DSA Candidate Treating U.S....
Oh, Paul — What Have You Done Now? Nancy Pelosi's Hubby Hit with...
Malaise-Ridden Nicholas Kristof Suggests US Adopt Nordic Model Going Forward
Nikita Bier Goes Full 'Merica: X Demonetizes Fake Accounts Stirring Division on Independen...

Dem Activist Pushing Obvious Patriot Front Photo-Op on Metro Blows Up in His Big, Dumb, Trump-Hating Face

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on July 05, 2026
ImgFlip

Aaron Parnas just dropped what he clearly thought was a chilling July 4th exposé: a Black woman sitting on the DC Metro surrounded by Patriot Front members (aka Antifa dressed up as white nationalists to prove our country is super racist) who had been marching on the nation’s capital during America’s 250th anniversary.

Advertisement

Nothing happened, of course. 

No threats, no incidents—just another day on public transit and a viral post engineered to clutch pearls and stir the usual outrage.

GASP! Our country is so racist, divided, and scary that organizations have to create it out of thin air and on our biggest birthday yet.

Classic.

That image... is from TODAY? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Ok.

And Reuters snapped the pic. Because of course they did.

Woof.

Fess up, Southern Poverty Law Center. How much did you pay for these photo-ops? 

Uh huh.

Wonder if Donie thought the same about this picture? Or nah?

But but but ... Trump.

So, there is a problem with violence and hate in this country, but it's not coming from the demographic Parnas wants it to. Womp womp.

Recommended

'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over America on July 4
Sam J.
Advertisement

Really does, you know?

Oof.

Maybe when SPLC or whoever was planning this, they should have rethought the whole 'being on a train' thing, because wow, this did not work out well for them, like, at all.

============================================================

Related:

TICK TOCK, BRO! Ruben Gallego Has Even MORE 'Splainin' to do About Certain Campaign Expenditures

SHOCKA! Ilhan Omar Tied to ANOTHER Minnesota Fraud Defendant via Emails With INTERESTING Subject Lines

We RIDE at Dawn! Trump Comes Out Swinging After Birthright Ruling – He Has Not YET Begun to Fight

Jim Acosta's Great American State Fair Coverage a Reminder of Why He's STILL Unemployed

Cisgender? REALLY? Ketanji Brown Jackson's Trans Ruling Dissent Is Even DUMBER Than We Thought

============================================================

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA BLACK LIVES MATTER DOMESTIC TERRORISM WOKE AMERICA 250

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over America on July 4
Sam J.
Oh, Honey ... NO: Jessica Tarlov's Sideways 'Happy Independence Day' Post BOMBS in More Ways Than One
Sam J.
Variety: Rob Reiner Gets the 'Last Laugh' Against Trump With Secret Final Role
Brett T.
March for Our Lives Says 250 Years Later, We’re Still Living With the Consequences of the Founders
Brett T.
NYT Guest Essay: Trump Ruined the Fourth of July for Me; All the Colors Make My Heart Ache
Brett T.
NYC First Lady Skips USA 250th Bash for Islamic ‘Wellness Retreat’ in Spain – Shocked? Not Even Slightly
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over America on July 4 Sam J.
Advertisement