Dem Activist Pushing Obvious Patriot Front Photo-Op on Metro Blows Up in His Big, Dumb, Trump-Hating Face

Aaron Parnas just dropped what he clearly thought was a chilling July 4th exposé: a Black woman sitting on the DC Metro surrounded by Patriot Front members (aka Antifa dressed up as white nationalists to prove our country is super racist) who had been marching on the nation’s capital during America’s 250th anniversary.

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Nothing happened, of course.

No threats, no incidents—just another day on public transit and a viral post engineered to clutch pearls and stir the usual outrage.

GASP! Our country is so racist, divided, and scary that organizations have to create it out of thin air and on our biggest birthday yet.

Classic.

This image is from today. A Black woman sits on the DC metro as masked white nationalists prepare to march on our nation's capital.



This is America's 250th anniversary. REUTERS/Cheney Orr pic.twitter.com/eIO8XJwIuA — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) July 4, 2026

That image... is from TODAY? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Ok.

And Reuters snapped the pic. Because of course they did.

I feel like the photo of this Black women surrounded by dozens of masked, anonymous, white nationalists is going to be a defining picture of this moment in America for a long, long time. pic.twitter.com/Y26j5DZpEv — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) July 4, 2026

Woof.

Fess up, Southern Poverty Law Center. How much did you pay for these photo-ops?

Uh huh.

Wonder if Donie thought the same about this picture? Or nah?

But but but ... Trump.

So, there is a problem with violence and hate in this country, but it's not coming from the demographic Parnas wants it to. Womp womp.

So a black lady road on a subway with a bunch of “Nazis” and they made sure she had a seat and didn’t harass her in any way?



Wow really makes you think https://t.co/HnZEwzYzem — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) July 5, 2026

Really does, you know?

Oof.

She has 40 federal agents around her, which I agree is unsafe. — Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) July 4, 2026

Maybe when SPLC or whoever was planning this, they should have rethought the whole 'being on a train' thing, because wow, this did not work out well for them, like, at all.

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