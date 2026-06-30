TICK TOCK, BRO! Ruben Gallego Has Even MORE 'Splainin' to do About Certain Campaign Expenditures

Eric Swalwell's BFF Ruben Gallego has a whole lot of explaining to do about the amount of campaign cash he used for family travel.

We know he had a joint account with Swalwell where they were saving enough for Super Bowl tickets (or whatever else they were doing *cough cough*) but it sounds like there was a lot more going on than just that.

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NEWS: Ruben Gallego's use of campaign cash for family travel is greater than previously known.



He's paid for family trips to Nantucket, Puerto Rico. In 2024, his wife took a campaign car for personal use.



Justice Dept is opening a probe.

W/@baylisswagnerhttps://t.co/U4Vpr3po3M — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) June 29, 2026

Justice Department is opening a probe.

That doesn't sound good, Ruben. Heh.

They haven’t even gotten to the underage hookers yet. — Larry Sellers (@larry_sell38385) June 30, 2026

*cough cough again*

Like an Cartman alien probe? pic.twitter.com/SEUyga1zGe — Alan Boyce (@AlanBoyce47) June 30, 2026

*snort*

so the NYT was saving this article to pile on hoping for bad news from the investigation. — Craig (@QueensNYGuy) June 30, 2026

Ummm, if The New York Times is reporting this, it's bad. They are and always have been Democrat-friendly.

Behaving like the son of a convicted drug trafficker would… the apple never falls far from the tree. — LaNinibella (@l_ninibella) June 30, 2026

Woof.

He is a low character guy. So this tracks. — Nutmeg89 (@Nutmeg894) June 30, 2026

Just like his bestest buddy in the whole wide world, Eric.

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