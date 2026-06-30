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TICK TOCK, BRO! Ruben Gallego Has Even MORE 'Splainin' to do About Certain Campaign Expenditures

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on June 30, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Eric Swalwell's BFF Ruben Gallego has a whole lot of explaining to do about the amount of campaign cash he used for family travel. 

We know he had a joint account with Swalwell where they were saving enough for Super Bowl tickets (or whatever else they were doing *cough cough*) but it sounds like there was a lot more going on than just that.

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Justice Department is opening a probe.

That doesn't sound good, Ruben. Heh.

*cough cough again*

*snort*

Ummm, if The New York Times is reporting this, it's bad. They are and always have been Democrat-friendly.

Woof.

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Just like his bestest buddy in the whole wide world, Eric.

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