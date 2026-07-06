Don't Buy Into the Left's MANIC Episode Over FIFA Red Card Decision Because HERE Is What REALLY Happened

Sophia Cai dropped a detailed timeline on the furious lobbying effort behind FIFA’s decision to suspend Folarin Balogun’s one-match red card ban, and what stands out most is how the soccer governing body still insists the final call was made by its own independent disciplinary committee — despite the flurry of calls from the White House, Andrew Giuliani, Howard Lutnick, and U.S. Soccer officials. The piece walks through four days of coordinated pressure that reached all the way to Gianni Infantino, yet FIFA maintains the reversal followed proper procedure. It’s the kind of story that leaves plenty of room for critics to cry 'influence,' while the administration simply looks like it went to bat hard for an American player on the world stage.

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In other words, there's no drama here.

There's no BUT TRUMP here.

Take a look:

FULL timeline of the campaign to bring Balogun back, according to a half dozen U.S. government & soccer officials:

- Wednesday after U.S.-Bosnia match: Andrew Giuliani alerted Trump to the red card (Trump & Giuliani had been talking multiple times/week since start of World Cup… — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) July 6, 2026

Post continues:

... and regularly before that.) - Wed night: Giuliani, Lutnick and U.S. Soccer officials began activating on plans to challenge red card - That kicked off 4 days of coordinated lobbying, legal maneuvering & diplomacy that stretched from Oval Office to Zurich - On *Thursday* Trump dialed Gianni Infantino and asked abt FIFA’s rules around the red card decision and grounds for suspension. (They’ve known each other for 8 yrs.) - FIFA declined to confirm any specific discussions but reiterated to POLITICO that the decision to suspend the one-match ban was made by an independent disciplinary committee. - As U.S. Soccer’s legal team formally prepared & submitted its appeal to FIFA, Giuliani + Lutnick offered to make White House attorneys available to assist - At the same time, Giuliani and Scott Goodwin — a hedge-fund manager who had helped pay the salary of Mauricio Pochettino — zeroed in on the officiating history of referee Raphael Claus-Articles examining previous controversies involving Claus circulated among senior gov officials as they evaluated every argument that could bolster the appeal - On FIFA side, Emilio García, who oversees the legal affairs of FIFA, advised Infantino on the available procedural options- García + other FIFA officials worked to determine whether the circumstances of Balogun’s tackle met the narrow standards that would allow the disciplinary decision to be revisited - By Sunday, FIFA announced that Balogun’s one-match suspension would be suspended - FIFA insists that the decision was an independent one made by its 18-person disciplinary committee, but it would not say whether the decision was decided through a vote, and it has not published a report on the decision.

So no, Trump didn't get the red card overturned.

We know, our pals on the Left and Euro-poors REALLY wanted this to be real, but it's just not which is usually how these Leftist Trumper-trantrums end up. They think something happened with Trump, they rage, they froth, they're wrong.

Rinse, repeat.

FIFA has NEVER done this (except the 4 other times they’ve done it during this World Cup alone!) pic.twitter.com/vec2A5paox — Timothy Johnson (@MiamiCanes1971) July 5, 2026

But it's different for America or something.

FWIW, 2 sources who told me the same thing: Trump called Infantino to understand the rules, didn’t make a specific ask & was told it was being independently reviewed



"If Trump had put his thumb on the scale and achieved this result, he would have a field day bragging about it” https://t.co/m0wpgjwj2J — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 6, 2026

And that's the real 'kicker' (pun intended). If Trump had indeed gotten the red card thrown out, he'd be bragging about getting it done. He's not exactly shy when it comes to making good things happen for America.

If this story was identical but about a President Obama and his staff lobbying for the USA, there would be think pieces about how patriotic and tenacious it was.



Instead we have reflexive TDS. — John Michaels (@johnm5454) July 6, 2026

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That's a BINGO.

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