SO, That Black Woman on the Metro Surrounded by Patriot Front Being Compared to Rosa Parks? About Her ...

Libs of TikTok just dropped the receipts on the latest left-wing media darling from that viral DC Metro photo - the one being painted as a brave Black woman surrounded by menacing masked 'white nationalists' on the Fourth of July.

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Forget that the majority of sane people think this feels like a setup in the first place, BUT it also turns out the woman at the center of the story has a prior arrest for indecent exposure, adding another layer of absurdity to the manufactured outrage narrative.

The same outlets and activists who rushed to frame the scene as a chilling example of rising extremism are suddenly very quiet now that the 'victim' has her own legal baggage.

Classic.

The black lady who took a picture with Patriot Front in Washington D.C. turns out to be homeless.



I bet the left paid this lady just like how Patriot Front was paid.



Leftist psyops. pic.twitter.com/rZYYAg8M56 — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) July 6, 2026

No way.

Wait is this the newest Democrat hero with a prior arrest for indecent exposure?!



Who could’ve possibly seen this coming pic.twitter.com/ivfT47ZSVk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2026

We're shocked ... SHOCKED!

This is what happens when you're so desperate to find racism in a country, you react to an emotionally charged photo because it feeds the narrative you're desperate to believe in. If Rosa Parks saw what the Left has become (and how they are pushing this woman as a comparison TO her), she'd never stop throwing up.

Didn't even make her sit in the back. The quality of White Supremacy these days SMDH🙄 — Mark M1A Scout Squad (@pipsquack638) July 6, 2026

Right? Modern-day white nationalists are awfully respectful in these photos ... weird, right?

They probably paid her a few dollars to stage a picture with those SPLC's funded scums. — Informerhub (@Informerhub) July 6, 2026

Likely. Oh, this is also her, by the way:

If by "tough" they mean "crazy," sure.

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