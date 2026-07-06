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SO, That Black Woman on the Metro Surrounded by Patriot Front Being Compared to Rosa Parks? About Her ...

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on July 06, 2026
Twitchy

Libs of TikTok just dropped the receipts on the latest left-wing media darling from that viral DC Metro photo - the one being painted as a brave Black woman surrounded by menacing masked 'white nationalists' on the Fourth of July. 

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Forget that the majority of sane people think this feels like a setup in the first place, BUT it also turns out the woman at the center of the story has a prior arrest for indecent exposure, adding another layer of absurdity to the manufactured outrage narrative. 

The same outlets and activists who rushed to frame the scene as a chilling example of rising extremism are suddenly very quiet now that the 'victim' has her own legal baggage.

Classic.

No way.

We're shocked ... SHOCKED!

This is what happens when you're so desperate to find racism in a country, you react to an emotionally charged photo because it feeds the narrative you're desperate to believe in. If Rosa Parks saw what the Left has become (and how they are pushing this woman as a comparison TO her), she'd never stop throwing up.

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Right? Modern-day white nationalists are awfully respectful in these photos ... weird, right?

Likely. Oh, this is also her, by the way:

If by "tough" they mean "crazy," sure.

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