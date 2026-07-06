Guy Whose Daddy Gave Him a Sweeping Pardon Finds Out the HARD WAY His 'No Kings' Post Is REALLY Stupid

The smartest man Joe Biden knows, his son, Hunter Biden, chose the day after the Fourth of July to unload on the Trump family, accusing them of turning the presidency into a personal family business.

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Sounds like somebody is projecting.

Biden, who received a sweeping pardon from his father covering a broad range of potential federal issues, now positions himself as the defender of American independence from 'kings' and family empires — a framing that quickly drew sharp backlash online for its apparent lack of self-awareness.

I hope everyone had a great 4th of July. I know @realDonaldTrump and family did.



250 years ago we declared independence from a king who ran the colonies as a family business. In just 18 months the Trumps have made King George look like an amateur.



A $620 million Pentagon loan,… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) July 5, 2026

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... the largest in the program’s history, to a company Don Jr.’s firm bought into three months before. An Air Force drone contract to a startup the princelings took public through a golf course company they own a piece of. The Army’s largest drone motor order ever, to a company where Don Jr. sits on the board and holds millions in stock. A $24 million Pentagon robotics contract to the company that employs Eric as Chief Strategy Advisor.A stake in the largest undeveloped tungsten deposit on earth, in- Kazakhstan, backed by $1.6 billion in US government support. Jared’s fund seeded with $2 billion from the Saudi crown prince, now $6.2 billion, 99% of it foreign money from Gulf governments. Over $110 million in fees collected from the Saudis alone. He negotiates American foreign policy with the governments that pay him. $2.3 billion from crypto ventures their father regulates. More than a million people bought in and lost $2.3 billion. The money didn’t grow. It simply moved from the subjects pockets to the crown’s coffers. And the next one is already drafted. A proposed ATF rule that will allow guns to be shipped straight to your front door. The government’s own estimate is 3.3 million home gun deliveries a year. Don Jr. sits on the board of the online gun megastore built to cash in. He holds 300,000 shares. And that’s only the fraction they’ve allowed us to see. Not one subpoena served. Not one search executed. Why hide anything when you own the investigators? Me? They searched a laptop for six years. Federal prosecutors. Grand juries. Subpoena power. Congressional hearings. They found nothing. I made about $200k a year selling paintings when my Dad was President, and they made my paintings part of an impeachment inquiry. For six years they’ve asked Where’s Hunter? What about the laptop? Wrong questions. The right one is 250 years old. Does America belong to a family? They’ve given their answer. Long live the King.

Blah blah blah blah.

Look at the arrogance of this criminal POS since he was given a pardon by his illegitimately elected father. pic.twitter.com/XUdx6zqWdX — Fedup American 🇺🇲💪 (@Fedup026) July 5, 2026

Tough crowd.

Your dad threatened an actual country to protect you.

You sold your name and your family to bad actors.

You were so hooked on crack you snorted parmesan cheese out of the carpet.

You threw an illegal firearm into a dumpster near a grade school.

You slept with your dead brother’s… https://t.co/M8woh9MMkW pic.twitter.com/jO72ertdnL — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 5, 2026

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... wife. You ignore your own daughter, Navy. Don’t even get me started on all the (underage?) prostitutes and drug deals. Take a seat. Wait, in fact, take all the seats.

REALLY tough crowd.

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