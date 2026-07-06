Rob Schneider's Letter to Alicia Keys From MEN After She WHINED About Equal Rights Is BRUTAL Perfection

Alicia Keys just wants women to have equal rights, you guys.

That's all.

Of course, women already have equal rights but you know, she's likely talking about abortion which is not now and has never been a right.

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Watch her whine:

Alicia Keys says women don’t have “equal rights” in the U.S. on America’s 250th Birthday.



“Women are not asking for special rights, just equal rights. Let’s turn outrage into authorship. If it’s the 250th celebration of the country isn’t it time to update some things?” pic.twitter.com/XMVK81gsVI — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 5, 2026

Update what? Make women sign up for selective service as well?

Rob Schneider took it upon himself to write a letter to Keys?

Dear Alicia Keys,



Name one right that women DON’T have in America?! I will wait.



Please know that women are FREE to join men working on offshore oil rigs, on deep sea crabbing and fishing vessels, logging trees with gigantic chainsaws, underwater welding for bridge… — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) July 6, 2026

Post continues:

... construction and underground mining. You and purty lady friends can also collect garbage and recycling at 6 in the morning and when you’re done with that you girls are welcome to risk your lives restoring electricity on high power lines. These “rights” are waiting for you but you gals won’t do it, because you need men to do it. Because that is what men do: risk their lives day in and day out so you lovely girls can just pretend that all those things magically take care of themselves while you bitch and moan about perceived injustices and lack of rights. So you go girl, Enjoy your electricity and your roads being repaired and your garbage being magically picked up every Tuesday morning and your fancy vegetables and grass fed steaks trucked into your grocery store at 5 in the morning, while you have Vietnamese ladies paint your toenails. You can call it toxic masculinity, but you would cry your lovely fake eyelashes off when your Air Conditioning breaks down for more than 3 hours. You're welcome! Yours truly, MEN

What he said.

All day every day and twice on Sunday.

Oh, and this too:

Dear @aliciakeys, could you elaborate on which equal rights women do not possess in the US? Instead of always criticizing the US (and falsely so in this case), why not exhibit some gratitude for being a citizen of the freest country that the world has ever seen? Why be such a… https://t.co/N3hhlkJRkr — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 6, 2026

No, she cannot elaborate. Not even a little bit.

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