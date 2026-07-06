VIP
Rashida Tlaib Definitely Has an ANGER (Hosebeast) Problem
Corey DeAngelis END the Largest Teachers Union by Sharing Their New (COMMIE) Biz...
Would-Be American Flag Burner and All-Around LOSER Cries for the Police When Man...
WHOA, Does This PROVE SPLC's Connection to Patriot Front? Because Gosh, Golly, GEE,...
VIP
Called It! CNN Made a Predictable Attempt to Dump on the America 250...
SO, That Black Woman on the Metro Surrounded by Patriot Front Being Compared...
Don't Buy Into the Left's MANIC Episode Over FIFA Red Card Decision Because...
Donna Brazile Trips All Over Herself Accusing Trump of Putting a Thumb on...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Bounce and Seethe: Chuck Toddler Throws Tantrum Over Trump-Led July Fourth America 250...
Gavin’s New Scum: CA Gov. Pushes ‘Big Tent’ Excuse for Dem Party’s ‘Addition’...
Heat of the Foment: Bernie Sanders Mad Fox News Is Not Using Summer...
Lefties Melt Down Over US Men's World Cup Boost: Beg Balogun to Voluntarily...
'Nobody Knows': Nate Bargatze Does The Meme!

Rob Schneider's Letter to Alicia Keys From MEN After She WHINED About Equal Rights Is BRUTAL Perfection

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on July 06, 2026
Meme

Alicia Keys just wants women to have equal rights, you guys.

That's all.

Of course, women already have equal rights but you know, she's likely talking about abortion which is not now and has never been a right.

Advertisement

Watch her whine:

Update what? Make women sign up for selective service as well?

Rob Schneider took it upon himself to write a letter to Keys?

Post continues:

... construction and underground mining. 

You and purty lady friends can also collect garbage and recycling at 6 in the morning and when you’re done with that you girls are welcome to risk your lives restoring electricity on high power lines.

These “rights” are waiting for you but you gals won’t do it, because you need men to do it. Because that is what men do: risk their lives day in and day out so you lovely girls can just pretend that all those things magically take care of themselves while you bitch and moan about perceived injustices and lack of rights.

So you go girl, Enjoy your electricity and your roads being repaired and your garbage being magically picked up every Tuesday morning and your fancy vegetables and grass fed steaks trucked into your grocery store at 5 in the morning, while you have Vietnamese ladies paint your toenails.

You can call it toxic masculinity, but you would cry your lovely fake eyelashes off when your Air Conditioning breaks down for more than 3 hours.

You're welcome!

Yours truly,

MEN

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

What he said.

All day every day and twice on Sunday.

Oh, and this too:

No, she cannot elaborate. Not even a little bit.

============================================================

Related:

Corey DeAngelis END the Largest Teachers Union by Sharing Their New (COMMIE) Biz Items in DAMNING Thread

Would-Be American Flag Burner and All-Around LOSER Cries for the Police When Man STOPS Him (Her?) - WATCH

WHOA, Does This PROVE SPLC's Connection to Patriot Front? Because Gosh, Golly, GEE, It Sure Looks Like It

SO, That Black Woman on the Metro Surrounded by Patriot Front Being Compared to Rosa Parks? About Her ...

Don't Buy Into the Left's MANIC Episode Over FIFA Red Card Decision Because HERE Is What REALLY Happened

============================================================

Advertisement

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Tags:

ABORTION CIVIL RIGHTS TITLE IX DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION AMERICA 250

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Corey DeAngelis END the Largest Teachers Union by Sharing Their New (COMMIE) Biz Items in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Would-Be American Flag Burner and All-Around LOSER Cries for the Police When Man STOPS Him (Her?) - WATCH
Sam J.
WHOA, Does This PROVE SPLC's Connection to Patriot Front? Because Gosh, Golly, GEE, It Sure Looks Like It
Sam J.
Don't Buy Into the Left's MANIC Episode Over FIFA Red Card Decision Because HERE Is What REALLY Happened
Sam J.
SO, That Black Woman on the Metro Surrounded by Patriot Front Being Compared to Rosa Parks? About Her ...
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement