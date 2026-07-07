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DataRepublican Torches Candace Owens With HER OWN WORDS in Detailed, Damning, MUST-READ Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on July 07, 2026
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Buckle up - DataRepublican just dropped a devastating thread that exposes Candace Owens in her own words, and it’s brutal.

James Lindsay agrees:

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Once hailed as a new, strong conservative voice, Candace has spiraled into full grift mode, turning Charlie Kirk’s tragic assassination into a subscription-fueled conspiracy cash cow. Not exactly the behavior you'd expect from someone whom Charlie supposedly thought of as his best friend.

Nope. Not even a little bit.

Candace built a 'four-stage permission structure' of dehumanization, wildly contradictory, crazy theories with zero named sources, and even audience-fueled predictions of Erika’s death - now she’s crying 'Zionist conspiracy' about a report made from her own footage. This isn’t journalism or truth-seeking; it’s narcissistic revenge porn dressed up as an investigation, and it’s putting a widow and her family in real danger. 

DataRepublican laid it all out with receipts. Candace Owens has officially jumped the shark—and dragged her audience straight into the abyss with her. 

Read the whole thread:

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DataRepublican is such a great sleuth, and she always credits the people who work with her.

One of the best on X.

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CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM FAKE NEWS ERIKA KIRK

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Dems Have a Violent MAN Problem: Looks Like Maine Dems 1st Choice to Replace Platner May ALSO Have Issues Sam J.
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