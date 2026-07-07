DataRepublican Torches Candace Owens With HER OWN WORDS in Detailed, Damning, MUST-READ Thread

Buckle up - DataRepublican just dropped a devastating thread that exposes Candace Owens in her own words, and it’s brutal.

James Lindsay agrees:

This report is damning. The game Candace is playing is evil and dangerous, and it's deliberate. https://t.co/V4LHpyFk1H — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) July 6, 2026

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Once hailed as a new, strong conservative voice, Candace has spiraled into full grift mode, turning Charlie Kirk’s tragic assassination into a subscription-fueled conspiracy cash cow. Not exactly the behavior you'd expect from someone whom Charlie supposedly thought of as his best friend.

Nope. Not even a little bit.

Candace built a 'four-stage permission structure' of dehumanization, wildly contradictory, crazy theories with zero named sources, and even audience-fueled predictions of Erika’s death - now she’s crying 'Zionist conspiracy' about a report made from her own footage. This isn’t journalism or truth-seeking; it’s narcissistic revenge porn dressed up as an investigation, and it’s putting a widow and her family in real danger.

DataRepublican laid it all out with receipts. Candace Owens has officially jumped the shark—and dragged her audience straight into the abyss with her.

Read the whole thread:

🧵🔥 THREAD: Candace Owens on Erika Kirk, in Her Own Words



Candace, yesterday, pre-spun a @ncri_io report she hadn't read, calling it "Zionist." The report is Candace's own show. It doesn't accuse her of anything. Her own footage does that.



Before the investigation, Candace spent 40 episodes defending Erika Kirk. She called her "genuinely such a nice person." She swore that nobody "outside of my husband and Erica Kirk" had the power to shut her up. She told her audience she would stop if Erika asked.



Erika asked her to stop. Candace didn't stop. She couldn't; the investigation had become her primary subscription product. So she revoked Erika's authority the only way she could: by making Erika untrustworthy.



No new evidence appeared between the praise and the accusations; just a new business need.



And this business need may very well end up in tragedy.



Here is Candace and her audience - in their own words.



(Special credit to @SKDoubleDub33 for the music.)



As always, patience as I pull together the thread. 👇 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 6, 2026

Candace built four mutually exclusive theories about who killed Charlie Kirk. Each version contradicts the last. None had a single named source. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 6, 2026

The report maps Candace's words works as a permission structure for something much more ugly.



Stage 1: Dehumanizing Erika. Grieving wife becomes "pageant girl." — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 6, 2026

Stage 2: Strip her grief. "Operation Warp Widow." "How's our emotional asset doing today?" Mock the widow scriptures. And then the infamous "That is not a real person." — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 6, 2026

Stage 3: Make harm feel deserved. Compare Erika to Kouri Richins, a Utah woman convicted of poisoning her husband. Diagnose her with psychopathy on camera. Imply she needs to be jailed. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 6, 2026

Stage 4: Violence becomes conceivable. Candace denies she's accused Erika of murder. But her audience certainly has gotten that message. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 6, 2026

What's most alarming of all: her audience has started writing the ending.



They predict her death. Pre-written alibis. If something happens to Erika Kirk, it reads as confirmation of the conspiracy, not a tragedy. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 6, 2026

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Candace says this report is a Zionist conspiracy against her. The report is her own footage, her own audience, her own words on her own show. Every stage of the permission structure is on camera. Nothing was taken out of context because nothing needed to be.



The only question left is whether she stops before her audience finishes what she started. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 6, 2026

Addendum: I’m really indebted to @SKDoubleDub33 here.



She proved to be a friend for eternity when she stayed up until 1 AM last night helping me fix audio issues with the videos. I could edit the videos, I definitely could not edit or diagnose audio issues. It was a true dual team effort to get this thread ready for posting.



And don’t forget - she was the one who broke the assassination connections with Ermiya Fanaeian.



Thank you SK! — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 6, 2026

DataRepublican is such a great sleuth, and she always credits the people who work with her.

One of the best on X.

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