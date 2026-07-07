Wait ... WUT?! Graham Platner Campaign Is Hiring and the Role They're Hiring...
Aww, Commies Can't DEAL! Hasan Piker FLIPS OUT in ALL-CAPS on Scott Jennings...
Dems Have a Violent MAN Problem: Looks Like Maine Dems 1st Choice to...
VIP
Well, WHAT Do You Know?! Biden Really DID Hose Housing ... By Letting...
DataRepublican Torches Candace Owens With HER OWN WORDS in Detailed, Damning, MUST-READ Th...
Desperation: Stephen King Shows X His 'Dark Half' In a BIZARRE Defense of...
Heavy Vetting: Scott Jennings Says Dems Scrutinized Graham Platner’s Past But Signed Off...
Racist Race: Jasmine Crockett Still Angry with Dem Party for Backing and Electing...
MS NOW’s Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow Say They Knew All Along That...
VIP
Young Washington Beats Supergirl at the Box Office Over the Holiday Weekend; Excuses...
'Immigrant' Mahmoud Khalil’s Independence Day Wish Is Freedom and Justice for Everyone (Bu...
Lyndsey Fifield Has a Question for Ruben Gallego and Dems After Their Sudden...
Judge Cites Trump Admin’s Hostility to Nonwhite Immigrants in Unfreezing Benefit Applicati...
Ro Reversal: Dem Khanna Overlooked Platner’s Nazi Tattoo but Ends Endorsement Over Latest...

Lyndsey Fifield Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE on NYT: Couldn't Corroborate Platner Abuse Claims? BS! They Wouldn't

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on July 07, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Man oh man, The New York Times has REALLY stepped in it this time.

Remember back in June when Lyndsey Fifield came forward with her Graham Platner allegations? And they all but served her up as some evil Republican trying to ruin his campaign? Yeah, we do.

Advertisement

And clearly Fifield does as well.

Now that new accusations have emerged and a key filing deadline looms, the same stories are being treated as urgent and disqualifying.

Funny how they suddenly care since it's a woman who's a Democrat.

Huh.

Fifield detailed how Times reporters selectively followed up on the evidence she provided and why she believes the initial coverage served a clear political purpose rather than straightforward journalism.

Post continues:

... talking to two of my friends.

I gave them the contact information for five friends.

They called the two who I clarified would not know about the abuse but would be able to affirm our relationship timeline, events, etc.

They simply did not call the other three.

I also gave them the names of all my former roommates who remembered him stalking our row house (which was about 5 houses down from his) and waiting for me to return. I gave them screenshots of messages between these roommates and I discussing it.

I gave them the names of other men I dated who might have remembered him following us around the hill and showing up on my stoop after we walked home from dates to confront us. I gave them emails to my landlord urgently ending my lease and moving to an apartment across town and diary entries talking about it - all time marked.

I told them that during pre-marital counseling I had spoken to my ex-fiance about the abuse because I had to explain to him why I reacted with such terror any time he lost his temper. They said oh NO we don't need to bother HIM (or my priest). Besides, I had written about it in my diary in detail, they reassured. 

As the weeks dragged on I stopped trying to give them evidence because the amount I had already given them seemed to overwhelm them and I thought it meant they clearly had more than enough to verify my every claim.

My friends might not have known the details of the abuse, but they affirmed that yes, I had told them that he was abusive—long before he ran for Senate.

Besides, they assured, my part in their reporting would be small. I thought my details would only serve to affirm Jenny and the other anonymous woman.

Jenny and I - having never met or spoken - both shared with these reporters terrifyingly similar details of intimate partner violence, coercive control, and cycles of abuse/love bombing. The third unnamed woman in the story did as well.

But tell me again how they “could not corroborate.”

Recommended

DataRepublican Torches Candace Owens With HER OWN WORDS in Detailed, Damning, MUST-READ Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

They could, they just wouldn't.

Negligence.

Now, that's a scary word, ain't it, New York Times?

Despicable.

Let's hope it does get very ugly for them.

============================================================

Related:

Aww, Commies Can't DEAL! Hasan Piker FLIPS OUT in ALL-CAPS on Scott Jennings Over Graham Platner and LOL

Dems Have a Violent MAN Problem: Looks Like Maine Dems' 1st Choice to Replace Platner May ALSO Have Issues

Well, WHAT Do You Know?! Biden Really DID Hose Housing ... By Letting in MILLIONS of Illegals

DataRepublican Torches Candace Owens With HER OWN WORDS in Detailed, Damning, MUST-READ Thread

Jeremy Boreing Just ENDS Candace Owens for Her Latest and Most BIZARRE 'Demonic' Charlie Kirk Post Yet

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDIA BIAS THE NEW YORK TIMES GRAHAM PLATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DataRepublican Torches Candace Owens With HER OWN WORDS in Detailed, Damning, MUST-READ Thread
Sam J.
Aww, Commies Can't DEAL! Hasan Piker FLIPS OUT in ALL-CAPS on Scott Jennings Over Graham Platner and LOL
Sam J.
Wait ... WUT?! Graham Platner Campaign Is Hiring and the Role They're Hiring for Is So VERY Telling
Sam J.
Dems Have a Violent MAN Problem: Looks Like Maine Dems 1st Choice to Replace Platner May ALSO Have Issues
Sam J.
Desperation: Stephen King Shows X His 'Dark Half' In a BIZARRE Defense of Graham Platner
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DataRepublican Torches Candace Owens With HER OWN WORDS in Detailed, Damning, MUST-READ Thread Sam J.
Advertisement