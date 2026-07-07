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Wait ... WUT?! Graham Platner Campaign Is Hiring and the Role They're Hiring for Is So VERY Telling

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on July 07, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

The fact this crossed our timeline today had to be kismet because full disclosure, we'd never seen this company or heard of them before.

It was as if X smiled upon us and sent us a gimme for Twitchy.

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What makes this even funnier is that it's not something you'd necessarily find funny without the context ... and as a Twitchy reader (love you all!) you already have the context.

A job opening for the Platner Campaign.

FOR REAL?

Ha!

Umm ...

That's a fair question.

Heh.

It's just painful.

And yet, hilarious.

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Our words exactly. Ahem.

Definitely.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOBS SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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