Wait ... WUT?! Graham Platner Campaign Is Hiring and the Role They're Hiring for Is So VERY Telling

The fact this crossed our timeline today had to be kismet because full disclosure, we'd never seen this company or heard of them before.
It was as if X smiled upon us and sent us a gimme for Twitchy.
What makes this even funnier is that it's not something you'd necessarily find funny without the context ... and as a Twitchy reader (love you all!) you already have the context.
A job opening for the Platner Campaign.
FOR REAL?
Ha!
Job Opportunity!— Daybook (@DaybookJobs) July 7, 2026
Graham Platner for U.S. Senate is immediately hiring a Research Director to develop a comprehensive research and vetting strategy and build comprehensive defense strategies and rapid-response toolkits. Salary range of $7k –$11k/month. https://t.co/AeDnRhLlme
Umm ...
Can the pay be collected on a daily basis in case the job doesn’t last the full month?— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 7, 2026
That's a fair question.
I just applied.— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 7, 2026
Heh.
😂— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 7, 2026
Is that going to be in Reichmarks?— Yehuda Remer (@ThePewPewJew) July 7, 2026
This what you have to do when you have no bench.— Mad Bomber Hat (@MadBomberHat) July 7, 2026
It's just painful.
And yet, hilarious.
https://t.co/fy6Ufao9YW pic.twitter.com/RpSDXp9BPd— Live Free or Die Candle Company (@LFODCandles) July 7, 2026
Recommended
Not a parody https://t.co/3ELIFiwzIM— Eli Lake (@EliLake) July 7, 2026
Ummm ... https://t.co/FJ0qUAA1Yh— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 7, 2026
Our words exactly. Ahem.
Definitely ask for the first two weeks pay upfront. https://t.co/HTLHHvALPg— Ryan (@rydudebro) July 7, 2026
Definitely.
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Related:
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Aww, Commies Can't DEAL! Hasan Piker FLIPS OUT in ALL-CAPS on Scott Jennings Over Graham Platner and LOL
Dems Have a Violent MAN Problem: Looks Like Maine Dems' 1st Choice to Replace Platner May ALSO Have Issues
Well, WHAT Do You Know?! Biden Really DID Hose Housing ... By Letting in MILLIONS of Illegals
DataRepublican Torches Candace Owens With HER OWN WORDS in Detailed, Damning, MUST-READ Thread
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