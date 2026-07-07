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Midtown Manhattan Skyscraper On Verge of Collapse --> Huge Emergency Response, Evacuations Underway

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on July 07, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

A Midtown Manhattan high rise is showing signs of structural failure and has forced the evacuation of the building and multiple nearby structures.

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The incident occurred at 235 East 42nd Street, a 37-story building that once served as Pfizer’s global headquarters. 

It is currently undergoing the largest office-to-residential conversion in New York City history, with developer Metro Loft aiming to create approximately 1,602 apartments.

Around 8 a.m., construction workers on the 21st and 22nd floors noticed critical steel support columns buckling under stress. This caused floors between the 21st and 26th levels to sag and bricks to fall. Workers self-evacuated as the FDNY responded to reports of falling debris. Firefighters and engineers confirmed the severe structural compromise.

In response, authorities evacuated the main building and at least nine surrounding structures, including the Hampton Inn Manhattan Grand Central and Kennedy International School (roughly 400 children). A broad 'frozen zone' was established, with East 42nd and 43rd Streets closed between Second and Third Avenues, along with sections of Second Avenue. 

NYPD, FDNY, and the Department of Buildings (DOB) coordinated the response.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated that the building remains unstable with ongoing minute-by-minute assessments. Emergency shoring materials are being brought in to stabilize the structure. No injuries have been reported, and all workers have been accounted for.

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This story is developing ... 

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CBS NEWS CRIME GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NATIONAL SECURITY NEW YORK

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