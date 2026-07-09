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This YOU, Boo? Jessica Tarlov Snarling at Repubs Taking Moral Victory Lap Over Platner Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on July 09, 2026
Townhall Media

Jessica Tarlov has finally decided it’s safe to declare Graham Platner's exit from the Maine Senate race a good thing that should’ve happened sooner - right after her party spent months polishing the resume of a Nazi-tattooed, porta-potty-doodling, alleged rapist like he was their golden boy.

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Apparently, since a Leftist woman has come forward and accused Platner of sexual assault, Democrats are done with him, even though they could have been done with him a month ago if they had just listened to Lyndsey Fifield.

But you know, she's a conservative, so she doesn't count.

Damn, they suck.

Heaven forbid conservatives enjoy even a sliver of moral satisfaction, she lectures, because they’re still the party of Trump—the eternal Democratic escape hatch for every bit of their own hypocrisy, incompetence, and selective outrage.

Oh yeah, that's her. 

Painful and yet hilarious, ain't it?

The left’s selective outrage machine keeps chugging along, always ready with the 'but Trump!' shield, no matter how many red flags they ignored on their own side.

We saw this happen in Virginia when they bent over backward to elect Jay Jones, even though he was caught fantasizing about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his children to die in their mother's arms. Yeah, it's gross.

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Republicans might not be perfect, but at least they’re not pretending a Nazi-tattooed, alleged-rapist candidate was just misunderstood until the polls tanked. Enjoy the moral victory lap anyway, America—we earned it.

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Related:

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Wait ... WUT?! Graham Platner Campaign Is Hiring and the Role They're Hiring for Is So VERY Telling

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DEMOCRAT PARTY JESSICA TARLOV MAINE REPUBLICAN PARTY GRAHAM PLATNER

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