This YOU, Boo? Jessica Tarlov Snarling at Repubs Taking Moral Victory Lap Over Platner Goes REALLY Wrong

Jessica Tarlov has finally decided it’s safe to declare Graham Platner's exit from the Maine Senate race a good thing that should’ve happened sooner - right after her party spent months polishing the resume of a Nazi-tattooed, porta-potty-doodling, alleged rapist like he was their golden boy.

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Apparently, since a Leftist woman has come forward and accused Platner of sexual assault, Democrats are done with him, even though they could have been done with him a month ago if they had just listened to Lyndsey Fifield.

But you know, she's a conservative, so she doesn't count.

Damn, they suck.

Platner is out—good. It should’ve happened sooner.



I want to underscore that Republicans don’t get to take a moral victory lap here. They’re still the party of Trump. pic.twitter.com/TyHkdGEesj — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 9, 2026

Heaven forbid conservatives enjoy even a sliver of moral satisfaction, she lectures, because they’re still the party of Trump—the eternal Democratic escape hatch for every bit of their own hypocrisy, incompetence, and selective outrage.

This you Boo? After the NYT article? https://t.co/YbHMijNVJz — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 9, 2026

Oh yeah, that's her.

Painful and yet hilarious, ain't it?

NARRATOR: Republicans absolutely get to take a moral victory lap. https://t.co/q0tfNnLxMs — RBe (@RBPundit) July 9, 2026

The left’s selective outrage machine keeps chugging along, always ready with the 'but Trump!' shield, no matter how many red flags they ignored on their own side.

We saw this happen in Virginia when they bent over backward to elect Jay Jones, even though he was caught fantasizing about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his children to die in their mother's arms. Yeah, it's gross.

Republicans might not be perfect, but at least they’re not pretending a Nazi-tattooed, alleged-rapist candidate was just misunderstood until the polls tanked. Enjoy the moral victory lap anyway, America—we earned it.

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Related:

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HA! Mike Lee Has ALL THE FUN Tormenting Ruben Gallego Over Platner Endorsement in BRUTAL Back and Forth

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Clickbait RAG The Daily Beast Runs Sleazy Hit Piece Claiming Brandon Gill Hid His Indian Wife and HOOBOY

Wait ... WUT?! Graham Platner Campaign Is Hiring and the Role They're Hiring for Is So VERY Telling

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