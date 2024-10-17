She's DONE: What Kamala Spokesman Ian Sams Said AFTER Kamala's Fox News Interview SO VERY Telling and LOL

Poor Ian Sams.

We do not envy him his job as a Kamala Harris spokesman ... it must be exhausting trying to make her sound like a somewhat cognizant person day in and day out. Can you imagine how much caffeine this guy has to ingest daily just to keep up with that cackle?

Yeah, poor guy.

Oh, and we have to wonder if Sams was one of the people there at Fox News trying to desperately throw the towel in during her interview because the spin he put on this post, HOO BOY.

How much is Team Trump freaking out about Vice President Harris going into the Fox lion's den and schooling them?



Trump War Room and top advisers @JasonMillerinDC and @TimMurtaugh alone tweeted **40** times during the interview



Thou doth protest too much — Ian Sams (@IanSams) October 16, 2024

Nobody is freaking out, Ian.

Especially not Team Trump.

Kamala gave everyone SO MUCH material during her meltdown ... sorry ... interview that of course everyone was tweeting about it. Honestly, we here at Twitchy owe you all a debt of gratitude because our traffic is OFF THE CHARTS covering this train wreck.

*CHEF'S KISS*

You were the one who yanked her from the interview weren't you? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 16, 2024

It was so bad you stopped the interview 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/KWEIjcmnIW — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 16, 2024

This post didn't age well. Lmao — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 16, 2024

The interview was your idea, wasn’t it? — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 16, 2024

He better hope not because woof ... he'll be looking for a new gig here very soon.

