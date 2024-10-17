She's DONE: What Kamala Spokesman Ian Sams Said AFTER Kamala's Fox News Interview SO VERY Telling and LOL

MSNBC Went to an AZ Early Polling Spot Looking for Harris Supporters (Guess...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on October 17, 2024
Twitchy

Poor Ian Sams.

We do not envy him his job as a Kamala Harris spokesman ... it must be exhausting trying to make her sound like a somewhat cognizant person day in and day out. Can you imagine how much caffeine this guy has to ingest daily just to keep up with that cackle?

Yeah, poor guy.

Oh, and we have to wonder if Sams was one of the people there at Fox News trying to desperately throw the towel in during her interview because the spin he put on this post, HOO BOY.

Nobody is freaking out, Ian.

Especially not Team Trump.

Kamala gave everyone SO MUCH material during her meltdown ... sorry ... interview that of course everyone was tweeting about it. Honestly, we here at Twitchy owe you all a debt of gratitude because our traffic is OFF THE CHARTS covering this train wreck.

*CHEF'S KISS*

He better hope not because woof ... he'll be looking for a new gig here very soon.

=======================================================================

Tags: BRET BAIER DEMOCRATS FOX NEWS KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

