FUME: LOOKS on Faces of CNN Panel as Scott Jennings Dismantles Kamala on Illegal Immigration Is PRICELESS

While Kamala Harris's ENTIRE Fox News interview resembled the Hindenburg landing on the Titanic, this Scott Jennings takedown about her answer to Bret Baier's question about illegal immigration may have been her worst showing of the evening. We know, it's tough to choose just ONE but really, the fact she was either incapable or unwilling to talk about the Biden/Harris failure at the border did her far more damage than if she had just been honest.

Which is really all Jennings says here.

A little honesty and humility would have gone a long way ... but she 'doesn't have it in her'.

Watch (and watch the faces on Wolf and the other panel members as well):

.@ScottJenningsKY: "She has no answer for why Biden and Harris threw out Donald Trump's executive orders, changed everything, and then a flood of people came in. An ounce of humility here would go a long way and she doesn't have it in her to do it." pic.twitter.com/GtfZVx47uz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

There is nothing humble about Kamala.

There is nothing honest in her.

There is no kindness.

Just division, hate, and a thirst for power.

Sorry, not sorry.

She was incapable of defending her record because her record is indefensible. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) October 17, 2024

There's that as well.

Wolf looks very depressed! 🤣🤣🤣 — ErinKN (@PatriotErin) October 17, 2024

None of them looks overly happy.

Ain't it great?

She has no answers because she knows the answers aren’t good for her campaign. It is disgusting. — Yoda Trades (@MarketMovers10) October 16, 2024

Kamala had no real answers for anything.



Even worse, she started screaming.



She lost lots of likability points. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 16, 2024

Kamala let the mask slip last night reminding everyone watching just how unhinged, hateful, and unlikable she really is. And again, it wasn't like Baier is this GO GO TRUMP RAH RAH RAH, guy. No no, in fact before the interview there were plenty of people on the Right insisting he'd go too easy on her, and that he would fold.

He did neither.

What he did do was treat her like any other interview, and she couldn't handle it. Not even a little bit.

=======================================================================

