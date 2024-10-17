VIP
The Fact FORMER Fox News Toads Are Trashing Bret Baier Tells Me His...
DUMB*SS Duo Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter Teaming Up to DEFEND Kamala from...
'VERY Tense Conversation': Lip Reader WINS with HILARIOUS Biden/Obama Exchange at Kennedy...
'Rent Free!' Here's Video Proof That 'Donald Trump' Is Kamala Harris' ONLY Reason...
DeSantis Shuts Down Leftist 'Reporter' and the Fake Climate Agenda in Spectacular Fashion
How Trump Answered THIS Question About Kamala Harris at Univision Town Hall is...
'She Doesn't Like It ONE BIT': WaPo (!!!) Columnist Drops BRUTAL Thread on...
Politico Reports How Kamala Harris 'Won the Day' (Alternate Headline: How Politico Earned...
THIS --> JD Vance Rubs a WHOLE Lotta Salt in Kamala's Fox News...
MSNBC Went to an AZ Early Polling Spot Looking for Harris Supporters (Guess...
Megyn Kelly SHUTS Alyssa Farah Griffin DOWN for Claiming Loyal Fox Women Viewers...
She's DONE: What Kamala Spokesman Ian Sams Said AFTER Kamala's Fox News Interview...
Let the Dragging COMMENCE! Mark Cuban's GLOWING Review of Kamala's Fox News Interview...
TISSUE?! Joe Scarborough Makes TOOL of Himself WHINING About Bret Baier Being RUDE...

FUME: LOOKS on Faces of CNN Panel as Scott Jennings Dismantles Kamala on Illegal Immigration Is PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on October 17, 2024
AngieArtist

While Kamala Harris's ENTIRE Fox News interview resembled the Hindenburg landing on the Titanic, this Scott Jennings takedown about her answer to Bret Baier's question about illegal immigration may have been her worst showing of the evening. We know, it's tough to choose just ONE but really, the fact she was either incapable or unwilling to talk about the Biden/Harris failure at the border did her far more damage than if she had just been honest.

Advertisement

Which is really all Jennings says here.

A little honesty and humility would have gone a long way ... but she 'doesn't have it in her'.

Watch (and watch the faces on Wolf and the other panel members as well):

There is nothing humble about Kamala.

There is nothing honest in her.

There is no kindness.

Just division, hate, and a thirst for power.

Sorry, not sorry.

There's that as well.

None of them looks overly happy.

Ain't it great?

Kamala let the mask slip last night reminding everyone watching just how unhinged, hateful, and unlikable she really is. And again, it wasn't like Baier is this GO GO TRUMP RAH RAH RAH, guy. No no, in fact before the interview there were plenty of people on the Right insisting he'd go too easy on her, and that he would fold. 

Advertisement

He did neither. 

What he did do was treat her like any other interview, and she couldn't handle it. Not even a little bit.

=======================================================================

