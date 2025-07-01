Joy Reid Says Alligator Alcatraz Is a 'Concentration Camp' to Round Up Brown People

We were surprised last week to see Joy Reid, who'd been sent packing from MSNBC, as a guest panelist on CNN. We wondered what she was up to. According to the bug in the upper-left of this video, she now has a podcast cleverly called "The Joy Reid Show." We don't recognize her guest, but that's OK, because she doesn't get a chance to get a word in.

Not surprisingly, what's upsetting Reid now is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who wants to round up brown people and throw them into the "concentration camp" colloquially known as Alligator Alcatraz. She also warns Florida about the devastating economic effects that tossing these brown people into this concentration camp will have. The same argument is made about California, but if your state's economy is built on the backs of slave labor from illegals, that sounds like a "you" problem. We're pretty sure Florida will be all right.

What's crazy is that this unhinged talk is no different than what they let her get away with for years on MSNBC. She's not like all of the other former cable news hosts who've moved to podcasting and can now drop their masks of "objectivity."

Besides, Fox News' Bill Melugin posted photos of the Biden administration's cages next to photos of the interior of Alligator Alcatraz, and the latter looks pretty nice by comparison. Air conditioned and everything.

Joy Reid: "Florida built a concentration camp to round up their brown people" pic.twitter.com/hU1UIYqu0U — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2025

She really is. We're amazed MSNBC kept her on as long as they did.

