'She Doesn't Like It ONE BIT': WaPo (!!!) Columnist Drops BRUTAL Thread on Kamala's Fox News Interview

Ok, so we have covered several people taking Kamala Harris and her Fox News interview apart BUT what if we told you we have a thread from one of her supporters who also happens to be a columnist for the Washington Post?

Because that's exactly what this is.

Same, bro. Same.

Look at this:

Watching Baier's Harris interview. Thoughts:



Harris is getting her first taste of what it's like to be a conservative interviewed by the mainstream media, and she doesn't like it one bit.



She started reasonably strong, but the longer it goes on, the more she's falling apart — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 17, 2024

Read that again ...

Harris is getting her first taste of what it's like to be a conservative interviewed by the mainstream media.

Yup.

Nobody holds a conservative's hand.

Nobody edits their interviews to make them look smarter than they really are.

Nope, Kamala got a dose of REALITY last night, and it did not sit well with her.

I don't think it's an overwhelming disaster, but it's not great. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 17, 2024

Keep in mind, WaPo.

Biggest criticism is that she wants to spend all her time talking about how Trump is a protofascist and I just don't think it's a good issue for Democrats except with other Democrats. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 17, 2024

In other words, Kamala convinced no one to vote for her who wasn't already voting for her.

I too have deep concerns about his character--that's why I'm voting for her--but I think empirically, this hasn't moved any voters. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 17, 2024

Yeah yeah, we know, she's voting Kamala BUT we think that makes her criticisms even more damning.

And I think she's going there over and over because she has, once again, not prepared any answers for the hard questions. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 17, 2024

THIS THIS THIS.

"Mistakes were made". She should throw Biden under the bus. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 17, 2024

Meep.

"When did you first notice Biden's cognitive decline"?



"Would you like to endorse your administration's unpopular immigration policy, or throw your boss under the bus?"



"Do you still want to provide sex reassignment surgeries to illegal immigrants held in federal custody?" — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 17, 2024

"Why do you think people trust Trump more on the economy than you?" — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 17, 2024

And she never answered any of them.

