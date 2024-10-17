DeSantis Shuts Down Leftist 'Reporter' and the Fake Climate Agenda in Spectacular Fashion
'She Doesn't Like It ONE BIT': WaPo (!!!) Columnist Drops BRUTAL Thread on Kamala's Fox News Interview

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Ok, so we have covered several people taking Kamala Harris and her Fox News interview apart BUT what if we told you we have a thread from one of her supporters who also happens to be a columnist for the Washington Post?

Because that's exactly what this is.

Same, bro. Same.

Look at this:

Read that again ...

Harris is getting her first taste of what it's like to be a conservative interviewed by the mainstream media. 

Yup.

Nobody holds a conservative's hand.

Nobody edits their interviews to make them look smarter than they really are.

Nope, Kamala got a dose of REALITY last night, and it did not sit well with her.

Keep in mind, WaPo.

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
In other words, Kamala convinced no one to vote for her who wasn't already voting for her.

Yeah yeah, we know, she's voting Kamala BUT we think that makes her criticisms even more damning.

THIS THIS THIS.

Meep.

And she never answered any of them.

Tags: FOX NEWS KAMALA HARRIS WASHINGTON POST

