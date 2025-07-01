John Cusack Proves He'll SAY ANYTHING Thanks to His Severe Case of Trump...
Janet Mills: Maine’s Democratic Foul-Mouthed Governor Stumbles Over Cocaine Allegations
Follow the Science! ABC News Has Found ANOTHER Thing to Blame on Climate...
Lia Thomas’ Medal Haul Gets Flushed as UPenn Finally Gives Female Athletes Their...
AOC Says JD Vance’s Tiebreak Was an ‘Utter Betrayal of Working Families’
Jason Bateman Plays the 'Fox News' Card to Shame Trump Voters, Shows How...
‘I Hate America! I Love America!' Dem Ilhan Omar Went from Despising the...
Delusional: 'Vagina Monologues' Playwright Pens Dramatic Anti-American Screed In the Guard...
Zohran’s Mamdani’s Communist Solution to Create Affordable Housing in NYC? Bring Back ‘The...
Hot Dog! Scott Jennings Drops a Truth Bomb About a Fourth of July...
D.C. Schools Think Your Kids Belong to Them: District Ends Delayed Enrollment Under...
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart Dead at 90
DYNAMIC DUO: President Trump and Ron DeSantis Team Up to Expedite Florida Deportations...
WTF? Parents Are Suing Fairfax School For Expelling Children Who Objected to HATEFUL...

Sen. Eric Schmitt Confirms the Big Beautiful Bill Kicks Illegal Aliens Off of Medicaid

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on July 01, 2025

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Senate passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Tuesday, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tiebreaking vote. Sen. Eric Schmitt confirms that the bill kicks 1.4 million illegal aliens off Medicaid, "betraying working families," according to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Senate voted 56-44, failing to pass a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill to remove Medicaid benefits from illegal aliens. Some blamed the Senate Parliamentarian, without whose interference the provision would have passed with a 50+1 vote, but instead it required 60. So what's going on? Will illegal aliens still be entitled to Medicaid or not?

Sen. Eric Schmitt posted a thread explaining that the language to cut off Medicaid for illegals DID make it into the final draft of the bill.

Recommended

Janet Mills: Maine’s Democratic Foul-Mouthed Governor Stumbles Over Cocaine Allegations
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

We hope this is all accurate. If the Republicans were going to go soft on anything, it would be this issue. They wouldn't want to appear "mean."

***

Tags:

ERIC SCHMITT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDICAID SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Janet Mills: Maine’s Democratic Foul-Mouthed Governor Stumbles Over Cocaine Allegations
justmindy
John Cusack Proves He'll SAY ANYTHING Thanks to His Severe Case of Trump Derangement Syndrome
Amy Curtis
Lia Thomas’ Medal Haul Gets Flushed as UPenn Finally Gives Female Athletes Their Due
justmindy
Jason Bateman Plays the 'Fox News' Card to Shame Trump Voters, Shows How Out of Touch He Is Instead
Amy Curtis
Follow the Science! ABC News Has Found ANOTHER Thing to Blame on Climate Change
Amy Curtis
AOC Says JD Vance’s Tiebreak Was an ‘Utter Betrayal of Working Families’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Janet Mills: Maine’s Democratic Foul-Mouthed Governor Stumbles Over Cocaine Allegations justmindy
Advertisement