AOC Says JD Vance’s Tiebreak Was an ‘Utter Betrayal of Working Families’

As Amy Curtis reported earlier for Twitchy, the Senate passed the One Big Beautiful Bill, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tiebreaking vote. The bill now goes back to the House for another vote.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't happy with the vice president for his "absolute and utter betrayal of working families."
JD Vance was the deciding vote to cut Medicaid across the country.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2025
An absolute and utter betrayal of working families. https://t.co/MGq7JZo6QM
Don't most working families have private health insurance through their employers?
Ah yes, JD Vance betrayed working families like mine by reducing the amount of welfare for strangers we have to work to pay for. Okiedokie. https://t.co/b4U7KCUiML— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 1, 2025
I'm a working family and I LOVE IT!— Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) July 1, 2025
Note sis: working families are NOT on medicaid.— Dr Mollie James (@molsjames) July 1, 2025
They are funding it, plus their own.
The working families you grew up with in the Bronx?— Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) July 1, 2025
Oh, wait…
Medicaid is only being cut for childless adults without a disability who work less than 20 hours per week.— Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) July 1, 2025
Why wouldn't you support that?
You mean Medicaid for people sitting home doing nothing, or you mean Medicaid for people who came into the country illegally?— Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) July 1, 2025
May God bless our badass @VP @JDVance
To cut fraudulent use of Medicaid across the country 👏👏👏👍— Sande Freundlieb (@SoterMt) July 1, 2025
I can't believe JD Vance betrayed illegal aliens.— XBradTC (@xbradtc) July 1, 2025
I’m for cutting Medicaid.— Skeptical Tamara (@SkepticalTamara) July 1, 2025
I’m for cutting almost everything the federal government wastes our money on.
Yes I’m sure all those working families will hate not having taxes on tips and overtime. The ones who will actually hate it are the non-working families who will have to start working part time.— Shawn Scanlon 🇺🇸 (@Shawnscanlon5) July 1, 2025
You mean cutting Medicaid for illegals. I know that upsets you since you have illegals on your congressional staff and campaign staff.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2025
Boohoo. They’re all getting deported.
They’re all criminals.
So are you.
All you do is lie.— Michael du Pre 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇬🇧🇮🇪🇫🇷🇮🇹🇧🇪🇩🇪 (@MSduPre67) July 1, 2025
The bill requires people who are able to work to complete 80 hours per month of part time or volunteer work to remain eligible. That's it. Not a lot to ask. The only people who will lose Medicaid are those who refuse to meet that requirement.
Working families are the ones paying taxes to support billions in fraudulent Medicaid claims as well as Medicaid for illegal aliens. The Democrats haven't been the party of the "working family" for a long time now.
