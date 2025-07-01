AOC Says JD Vance’s Tiebreak Was an ‘Utter Betrayal of Working Families’

As Amy Curtis reported earlier for Twitchy, the Senate passed the One Big Beautiful Bill, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tiebreaking vote. The bill now goes back to the House for another vote.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't happy with the vice president for his "absolute and utter betrayal of working families."

JD Vance was the deciding vote to cut Medicaid across the country.



An absolute and utter betrayal of working families. https://t.co/MGq7JZo6QM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2025

Don't most working families have private health insurance through their employers?

Ah yes, JD Vance betrayed working families like mine by reducing the amount of welfare for strangers we have to work to pay for. Okiedokie. https://t.co/b4U7KCUiML — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 1, 2025

I'm a working family and I LOVE IT! — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) July 1, 2025

Note sis: working families are NOT on medicaid.



They are funding it, plus their own. — Dr Mollie James (@molsjames) July 1, 2025

The working families you grew up with in the Bronx?



Oh, wait… — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) July 1, 2025

Medicaid is only being cut for childless adults without a disability who work less than 20 hours per week.



Why wouldn't you support that? — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) July 1, 2025

You mean Medicaid for people sitting home doing nothing, or you mean Medicaid for people who came into the country illegally?



May God bless our badass @VP @JDVance — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) July 1, 2025

To cut fraudulent use of Medicaid across the country 👏👏👏👍 — Sande Freundlieb (@SoterMt) July 1, 2025

I can't believe JD Vance betrayed illegal aliens. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) July 1, 2025

I’m for cutting Medicaid.

I’m for cutting almost everything the federal government wastes our money on. — Skeptical Tamara (@SkepticalTamara) July 1, 2025

Yes I’m sure all those working families will hate not having taxes on tips and overtime. The ones who will actually hate it are the non-working families who will have to start working part time. — Shawn Scanlon 🇺🇸 (@Shawnscanlon5) July 1, 2025

You mean cutting Medicaid for illegals. I know that upsets you since you have illegals on your congressional staff and campaign staff.



Boohoo. They’re all getting deported.



They’re all criminals.



So are you. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2025

All you do is lie.



The bill requires people who are able to work to complete 80 hours per month of part time or volunteer work to remain eligible. That's it. Not a lot to ask. The only people who will lose Medicaid are those who refuse to meet that requirement. — Michael du Pre 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇬🇧🇮🇪🇫🇷🇮🇹🇧🇪🇩🇪 (@MSduPre67) July 1, 2025

Working families are the ones paying taxes to support billions in fraudulent Medicaid claims as well as Medicaid for illegal aliens. The Democrats haven't been the party of the "working family" for a long time now.

