AOC Says JD Vance’s Tiebreak Was an ‘Utter Betrayal of Working Families’

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 01, 2025
Meme

As Amy Curtis reported earlier for Twitchy, the Senate passed the One Big Beautiful Bill, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tiebreaking vote. The bill now goes back to the House for another vote.

Advertisement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't happy with the vice president for his "absolute and utter betrayal of working families."

Don't most working families have private health insurance through their employers?

Working families are the ones paying taxes to support billions in fraudulent Medicaid claims as well as Medicaid for illegal aliens. The Democrats haven't been the party of the "working family" for a long time now. 

