BREAKING: Big Beautiful Bill Passes Senate, Vice President Vance Casts Tie-Breaking Vote

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 12:20 PM on July 01, 2025
Townhall Media

Earlier, we told you Leader John Thune said the Senate had reached a deal on President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, and now that bill has passed the Senate.

Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.

WATCH:

The bill now returns to the House, where House Republicans say they want to get it done:

Some X users were happy with the development:

Others still had questions about provisions in the Senate bill:

The process could become a game of political ping pong of the House makes changes to the Senate version.

We don't have a timeline on when the House will take up the Senate version of the bill, yet.

We will keep you updated as the bill works its way through the House.

