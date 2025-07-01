BREAKING: Big Beautiful Bill Passes Senate, Vice President Vance Casts Tie-Breaking Vote

Earlier, we told you Leader John Thune said the Senate had reached a deal on President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, and now that bill has passed the Senate.

Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.

Advertisement

WATCH:

✅ PASSED: @VP casts the deciding vote as the Senate approves the One Big Beautiful Bill — moving it back to the House and one step closer to President Trump's desk. pic.twitter.com/zAcMgrxS0z — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 1, 2025

The bill now returns to the House, where House Republicans say they want to get it done:

LET’S GET THE ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT DONE! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kMObDWpBen — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 1, 2025

Some X users were happy with the development:

Let's go!! — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 1, 2025

Progress! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2025

Others still had questions about provisions in the Senate bill:

Are illegals off Medicaid? — ViennaJeff60 (@Viennajeff60) July 1, 2025

It’s missing some key elements that I was hoping for but it is a great start. — The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) July 1, 2025

The process could become a game of political ping pong of the House makes changes to the Senate version.

For those wondering: it has to be sent back to the House now because of the changes that were made.



But the House may end up making further changes, and if that happens it'll have to be sent back to the Senate.



It's a game of ping pong, basically. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 1, 2025

We don't have a timeline on when the House will take up the Senate version of the bill, yet.

If I'm honest, I wasn't very confident about this one.

But, once they booted out the A.I. moratorium, the vote chances started looking better and better.



Well done, @NRSC @SenateGOP @LeaderJohnThune @VP https://t.co/s6EYUuFA7B — #Tarot Kat #USA (@TarotKat) July 1, 2025

Massive hurdle cleared



Now to @SpeakerJohnson and House GOP and then to @POTUS



Let's get this DONE! https://t.co/JRcykWlKNB — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) July 1, 2025

We will keep you updated as the bill works its way through the House.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo codeto get 60% off your membership.



