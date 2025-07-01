BREAKING: Big Beautiful Bill Passes Senate, Vice President Vance Casts Tie-Breaking Vote

Earlier, we told you Leader John Thune said the Senate had reached a deal on President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, and now that bill has passed the Senate.
Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.
WATCH:
✅ PASSED: @VP casts the deciding vote as the Senate approves the One Big Beautiful Bill — moving it back to the House and one step closer to President Trump's desk. pic.twitter.com/zAcMgrxS0z— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 1, 2025
The bill now returns to the House, where House Republicans say they want to get it done:
LET’S GET THE ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT DONE! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kMObDWpBen— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 1, 2025
Some X users were happy with the development:
Let's go!!— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 1, 2025
Progress!— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2025
Others still had questions about provisions in the Senate bill:
Are illegals off Medicaid?— ViennaJeff60 (@Viennajeff60) July 1, 2025
It’s missing some key elements that I was hoping for but it is a great start.— The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) July 1, 2025
The process could become a game of political ping pong of the House makes changes to the Senate version.
For those wondering: it has to be sent back to the House now because of the changes that were made.— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 1, 2025
But the House may end up making further changes, and if that happens it'll have to be sent back to the Senate.
It's a game of ping pong, basically.
Recommended
We don't have a timeline on when the House will take up the Senate version of the bill, yet.
If I'm honest, I wasn't very confident about this one.— #Tarot Kat #USA (@TarotKat) July 1, 2025
But, once they booted out the A.I. moratorium, the vote chances started looking better and better.
Well done, @NRSC @SenateGOP @LeaderJohnThune @VP https://t.co/s6EYUuFA7B
Massive hurdle cleared— Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) July 1, 2025
Now to @SpeakerJohnson and House GOP and then to @POTUS
Let's get this DONE! https://t.co/JRcykWlKNB
We will keep you updated as the bill works its way through the House.
