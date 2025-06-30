J.K. Rowling Harasser Was Just Sentenced to 30 YEARS In Prison for Horrific...
Pete Buttigieg Laughably Tries to Appeal to Straight Male Voters by Following the...
'Man of the People' Joe Biden Allegedly Bumped First Class Passenger to Fly...
Zohran 'Globalize the Intifada' Mamdani Heartbroken by News of Terrorist Victim's Death
Be Our Guest: Chris Murphy Doubles Down on Dems Emulating NYC's Commie Mayoral...
Zohran Mamdani's Charade: Mom and Dad's Ivy League Free Ride Fuels His Anti-West...
Axios Returns to Trump Tariff Alarmism to Warn Next Fourth of July's Fireworks...
Colorado Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Boulder Terror Attack
Ron DeSantis Reminds The Hill That Public Universities Are Accountable to the Taxpayers,...
Sen. Mark Warner Tired of GOP Colleagues Telling Him How Terrible the BBB...
Charlize Theron’s Salty Rant: Bezos’ $50M Wedding Snub Stings Hollywood’s Bitter Elite
Fetterman’s Beach Bummer: Senate’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Ruins His Tan Time
Rosie O’Donnell’s Bitter Rant Proves She’s Just Green with Envy Over Bezos’ $50M...
The Hill Clutches Pearls As It Warns Red States Have Begun 'Hostile Takeover'...

Senate Fails Vote on Removing Medicaid Benefits From Illegal Aliens

Brett T. | 7:40 PM on June 30, 2025
Various

The Senate on Monday afternoon voted 56-44 against a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill to remove Medicaid benefits from illegal aliens. Sen. Ted Budd had a great thread earlier debunking the Left's lies about Medicaid cuts; you should check it out if you haven't already.

Advertisement

The Senate Parliamentarian is becoming a problem.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The consensus is clear: fire the parliamentarian. And then primary John Thune.

***

Tags:

ILLEGAL ALIEN MEDICAID SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling Harasser Was Just Sentenced to 30 YEARS In Prison for Horrific Child Abuse
Amy Curtis
'Man of the People' Joe Biden Allegedly Bumped First Class Passenger to Fly on American Airlines
Amy Curtis
Pete Buttigieg Laughably Tries to Appeal to Straight Male Voters by Following the UFC on X
Warren Squire
Zohran 'Globalize the Intifada' Mamdani Heartbroken by News of Terrorist Victim's Death
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement