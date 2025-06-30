Senate Fails Vote on Removing Medicaid Benefits From Illegal Aliens

The Senate on Monday afternoon voted 56-44 against a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill to remove Medicaid benefits from illegal aliens. Sen. Ted Budd had a great thread earlier debunking the Left's lies about Medicaid cuts; you should check it out if you haven't already.

Advertisement

🚨NEW: The Senate just failed a vote (56-44) on President Trump's OBBB to remove Medicaid benefits from illegal aliens.



If it weren't for the Senate Parliamentarian's interference, this vote would've succeeded with just 51 votes. pic.twitter.com/7eztg2RicE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: U.S. Senate rejects measure to kick illegal aliens off Medicaid, 56-44.



It was GOING to only need 50+1 votes...



...but the DEMOCRAT PARLIAMENTARIAN decided it needed 60 votes while scrutinizing the Big Beautiful Bill.



FIRE HER!!!! pic.twitter.com/jPAe9rb24X — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 30, 2025

The Senate Parliamentarian is becoming a problem.

FIRE HER!! — just a man (@justa_USA) June 30, 2025

Disgusted with Congress, Thune, and the fact Vance hasn’t dismissed her. — X.Crystal (@RedPanda6471) June 30, 2025

Something must change...if Thune won't deal with the Parlimentarian then Senate Republicans need to deal with Thune. — Sharon Penley (@penley153) June 30, 2025

@LeaderJohnThune can fix this, but that would require a spine — Texas56 (@TEXAS562) June 30, 2025

How is it that a person who has not been elected tell the people that we have elected what they and cannot do? It doesn’t seem very democratic — Michael Jester (@MichaelJester) June 30, 2025

This is highway robbery of taxpayer dollars by the US Senate. — publius (@MontesquieuLock) June 30, 2025

Should already be illegal without a vote! — Yuckie Schultz (@ehrmhoa) June 30, 2025

@JDVance Please overrule this, it is getting ridiculous — Sonic (@uncensoredsonic) June 30, 2025

Of course they moved the goalposts again. Illegals get Medicaid, but American vets get red tape and rejection letters. Fire the parliamentarian and every sellout who let this happen. This ain’t democracy it’s cartel rule — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) June 30, 2025

We have bipartisan support to remove illegal aliens from Medicaid’s rolls but an unelected democrat staffer gets to move the goal post and require 60 votes?



The Senate needs to get their act together. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) June 30, 2025

Fire her AND elect a new Senate majority leader. @LeaderJohnThune isn’t fit to do the job. President Trump needs to come out against him now. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 30, 2025

This is outrageous. Changing the rules mid-game to protect illegals on Medicaid? The Democrat Parliamentarian needs to be FIRED immediately. Total betrayal. — Braxton (@Deeplythough885) June 30, 2025

The consensus is clear: fire the parliamentarian. And then primary John Thune.

***