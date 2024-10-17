How Trump Answered THIS Question About Kamala Harris at Univision Town Hall is WHY He Should Be President

While Kamala Harris was trying to make her entire Fox News interview about how bad Trump is, Trump was having a Univision Town Hall and one of the questions he was asked was about naming three virtues that he sees in Kamala.

Advertisement

Now, we all know he could have been his master troll self and said something that would have made people laugh BUT might have hurt him with Indies and Moderates. Instead he took the question seriously and had this to say about her:

NEW: Trump is asked to say three good qualities about Kamala Harris at the Univision town hall.



Question: What are the three virtues that you see in Vice President Kamala Harris?



Here is what he said:



1. "She seems to have an ability to survive. She was out of the race and all… pic.twitter.com/PzDLVWhPWT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 17, 2024

His post continues:

1. "She seems to have an ability to survive. She was out of the race and all of a sudden she's running for president. That's a great ability." 2. "She seems to have some pretty long-time friendships... I call that a good thing." 3. "She seems to have a nice way about her.""She does seem to be a survivor because remember, she was the first one out and all of a sudden she's running for president and the other 21 people that were running, they're sitting home watching her on television." "So that's by far the toughest question I've had today."

We all know if Kamala was asked this same question about him she'd call him unfit and claim he's anti-Democracy and a fascist.

That right there, that humility and humanity in that one moment when he could have been snarky and nasty, is exactly WHY he should be president. Again.

And she NEVER should be president, ever.

There’s no way Kamala could answer that question about Trump. She would simply cackle. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 17, 2024

Yup, and say horrible things about him because her entire campaign is built on hating him, that's it. Oh, and abortion but you know, it's predominately TRUMP BAD.

Trump is the way forward. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 17, 2024

Trump's greatest strength is undoubtedly his ability to recognize both the good and the bad in people. He never underestimates anyone; he identifies their strengths and weaknesses. This keen insight is a testament to why he excels as a businessman. — PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) October 17, 2024

This is impressive. — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) October 17, 2024

Yes. And we love it.

=======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

THIS --> JD Vance Rubs a WHOLE Lotta Salt in Kamala's Fox News Interview WOUND and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Megyn Kelly SHUTS Alyssa Farah Griffin DOWN for Claiming Loyal Fox Women Viewers Will NOW Vote for Kamala

She's DONE: What Kamala Spokesman Ian Sams Said AFTER Kamala's Fox News Interview SO VERY Telling and LOL

Let the Dragging COMMENCE! Mark Cuban's GLOWING Review of Kamala's Fox News Interview Goes SO Very Wrong

So Much REEE! LOL! Here Are the Top 10 Most EMBARRASSING Spins on Kamala's TRAIN WRECK Fox News Interview

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING

=======================================================================