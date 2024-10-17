How Trump Answered THIS Question About Kamala Harris at Univision Town Hall is WHY He Should Be President

DeSantis Shuts Down Leftist 'Reporter' and the Fake Climate Agenda in Spectacular Fashion
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While Kamala Harris was trying to make her entire Fox News interview about how bad Trump is, Trump was having a Univision Town Hall and one of the questions he was asked was about naming three virtues that he sees in Kamala.

Now, we all know he could have been his master troll self and said something that would have made people laugh BUT might have hurt him with Indies and Moderates. Instead he took the question seriously and had this to say about her:

His post continues:

1. "She seems to have an ability to survive. She was out of the race and all of a sudden she's running for president. That's a great ability."

2. "She seems to have some pretty long-time friendships... I call that a good thing."

3. "She seems to have a nice way about her.""She does seem to be a survivor because remember, she was the first one out and all of a sudden she's running for president and the other 21 people that were running, they're sitting home watching her on television."

"So that's by far the toughest question I've had today."

We all know if Kamala was asked this same question about him she'd call him unfit and claim he's anti-Democracy and a fascist.

That right there, that humility and humanity in that one moment when he could have been snarky and nasty, is exactly WHY he should be president. Again.

And she NEVER should be president, ever.

Yup, and say horrible things about him because her entire campaign is built on hating him, that's it. Oh, and abortion but you know, it's predominately TRUMP BAD.

Yes. And we love it.

