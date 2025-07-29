Ruben Gallego’s Childcare Meltdown: Apparently, Parenting Your Own Kid Is Too ‘Dark’ for This Democrat

Apparently, a memo has been sent out by the Democrats to complain about the price of childcare in America. First of all, it's shocking the abortion loving party is having so many kids to begin with. Secondly, they apparently can't figure out what to do with their children once they arrive and suggesting one of the parents care for the child is very insulting to them.

Good news: My kid just got into daycare.

Bad news: It would literally be less expensive to send her to ASU.



That’s insane. We need to make childcare cheaper so everyday families actually have a fighting chance. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 28, 2025

Apparently, he wants a party for this announcement. Congrats?!

That’s why I stay home with mine. Win/win and no woke indoctrination — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) July 28, 2025

Please don't suggest Ruben's wife stay home with their child. This will make him spiral as we'll soon discover.

Damn this one is dark! https://t.co/ZP8GvzE9Rp — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 28, 2025

Ruben thinks it's 'dark' to suggest his wife care for their child in their own home since he makes a handsome salary. That's sort of insulting to other stay at home and work from home moms, but whatever. Apparently, that's 'dark'.

This is one ⬇️ https://t.co/G18Vg4PNvB — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 28, 2025

I mean, honestly, yes, it is.

This one is an elected official. Good luck if you are a woman that lives in Avondale, Arizona. https://t.co/eooHIlhoej — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 28, 2025

The idea of a mother caring for her own child is really revolting to Ruben.

Patriot pete has opinions on Moms. https://t.co/is2Qm3W3mf — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 28, 2025

It sounds like 'Patriot Pete' values motherhood and Ruben doesn't think much of it. Pete is right.

Guarantee this guys votes in every election. When you don’t his policy goals win.. https://t.co/nvI556tjM9 — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 28, 2025

What values exactly is Ruben opposed to? Traditional family values? Children thrive in a two parent home. All research points to that. Children thrive when they are home with a parent. Ruben must not like the 'science'.

I am going to start retweeting the response of MAGA blue check marks to this tweet. I think it’s important the world see what we are dealing with. https://t.co/TboKblNX3r — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 28, 2025

Oh, wow! Ruben really exposed MAGA! The responses included the following: babies should be home with their Mother and taxpayers aren't responsible for figuring out your childcare. Hey Ruben, all you showed was MAGA is in touch with everyday Americans. Thanks!

Or we should stop politicians from devaluing our dollar so one parent could stay home to raise the kids. — Dale Duncan (@daleaduncan) July 28, 2025

Ruben isn't big on personal responsibility. He wants someone to watch his kid for really cheap, but he doesn't think it should be him or his wife.

"make childcare cheaper"



Does this mean:



Pay childcare workers less?

Reduce the quality of childcare?

Force people without children to subsidize the cost?



I'm not getting the plan here, Ruben. Please elaborate. — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) July 28, 2025

Mostly the one where the taxpayer subsidize childcare for others. That's what he really wants.

