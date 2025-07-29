Regina Spektor's Concert Disrupted by Anti-Israel Protest: A Jewish Artist's Stand Against...
Ruben Gallego’s Childcare Meltdown: Apparently, Parenting Your Own Kid Is Too ‘Dark’ for This Democrat

justmindy
justmindy | 10:00 AM on July 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Apparently, a memo has been sent out by the Democrats to complain about the price of childcare in America. First of all, it's shocking the abortion loving party is having so many kids to begin with. Secondly, they apparently can't figure out what to do with their children once they arrive and suggesting one of the parents care for the child is very insulting to them. 

Apparently, he wants a party for this announcement. Congrats?!

Please don't suggest Ruben's wife stay home with their child. This will make him spiral as we'll soon discover. 

Ruben thinks it's 'dark' to suggest his wife care for their child in their own home since he makes a handsome salary. That's sort of insulting to other stay at home and work from home moms, but whatever. Apparently, that's 'dark'. 

I mean, honestly, yes, it is.

The idea of a mother caring for her own child is really revolting to Ruben. 

It sounds like 'Patriot Pete' values motherhood and Ruben doesn't think much of it. Pete is right. 

What values exactly is Ruben opposed to? Traditional family values? Children thrive in a two parent home. All research points to that. Children thrive when they are home with a parent. Ruben must not like the 'science'. 

Oh, wow! Ruben really exposed MAGA! The responses included the following: babies should be home with their Mother and taxpayers aren't responsible for figuring out your childcare. Hey Ruben, all you showed was MAGA is in touch with everyday Americans. Thanks!

Ruben isn't big on personal responsibility. He wants someone to watch his kid for really cheap, but he doesn't think it should be him or his wife. 

Mostly the one where the taxpayer subsidize childcare for others. That's what he really wants. 

